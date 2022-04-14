Mid-Norfolk Railway reopening date confirmed

Tony Makcrow (left) and Tony Dunford working at the Mid-Norfolk Railway base in Dereham - Credit: Mid-Norfolk Railway

Members of the Mid-Norfolk Railway (MNR) are working hard to ensure it can reopen at the end of April.

Trains are due to begin running again at the much-loved heritage railway over the May bank holiday weekend.

The Mid-Norfolk Railway team painting the underframe of the Class 142 Pacer unit - Credit: Mid-Norfolk Railway

A steam passenger service will run from Saturday, April 30 until Monday, May 2.

The MNR, based in Dereham, had originally planned to fully reopen on Mother's Day, but off-season engineering work took longer than planned.

Workers have been busy preparing coaches and have also begun the extensive refurbishment of a Class 142 Pacer unit for the first time in decades.

The Class 142 Pacer unit ready for service on the Mid-Norfolk Railway - Credit: Mid-Norfolk Railway

The project has been overseen by one of the MNR's joint rolling stock and traction managers, Colin Makcrow.

Also out of service is the railway’s Class 101, with various upgrades being carried out before a final repaint.

Tickets for the steam service will be available on the day and can also be booked via midnorfolkrailway.co.uk. Entry for children aged 15 and under is free.