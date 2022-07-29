Fascinating photos of Norfolk village spanning 100 years to go on display

Fascinating photographs showing street scenes from a mid-Norfolk village in years gone by are set to go display.

Images of Litcham, near Dereham, from a period spanning approximately 100 years will be exhibited at All Saints Church throughout August.

A view from the church tower in Litcham in 1978 - Credit: Mid Norfolk Picture Archive

They have been collated by Stephen Olley, a photographer, historian and writer who runs Mid Norfolk Picture Archive.

In the past, he has exhibited in other villages including Beeston, Mileham and Wendling, but plans to expand his efforts with hopes of fundraising for the churches in which he displays.

Stephen Olley, from Tittleshall, who runs the Mid Norfolk Picture Archive - Credit: Stephen Olley

"My interest in photography goes back to my childhood, when my dad was a photographer and had a studio in Dereham," said Mr Olley, who lives in Tittleshall.

"I have done parties and weddings myself, but my real interest has always been in old pictures.

"I'm trying to build up by doing two or three trial exhibitions this year, but I plan to eventually open it up to help more villages."

A scene from Front Street, Litcham, circa 1930s/40s - Credit: Mid Norfolk Picture Archive

The Bull pub in Litcham pictured circa 1920s/30s - Credit: Mid Norfolk Picture Archive

Church Street in Litcham, near Dereham, pictured circa 1950s/60s - Credit: Mid Norfolk Picture Archive

A scene from Front Street, Litcham, circa 1960s/70s - Credit: Mid Norfolk Picture Archive