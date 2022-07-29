Fascinating photos of Norfolk village spanning 100 years to go on display
- Credit: Mid Norfolk Picture Archive
Fascinating photographs showing street scenes from a mid-Norfolk village in years gone by are set to go display.
Images of Litcham, near Dereham, from a period spanning approximately 100 years will be exhibited at All Saints Church throughout August.
They have been collated by Stephen Olley, a photographer, historian and writer who runs Mid Norfolk Picture Archive.
In the past, he has exhibited in other villages including Beeston, Mileham and Wendling, but plans to expand his efforts with hopes of fundraising for the churches in which he displays.
"My interest in photography goes back to my childhood, when my dad was a photographer and had a studio in Dereham," said Mr Olley, who lives in Tittleshall.
"I have done parties and weddings myself, but my real interest has always been in old pictures.
"I'm trying to build up by doing two or three trial exhibitions this year, but I plan to eventually open it up to help more villages."