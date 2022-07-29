News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Lifestyle >

Fascinating photos of Norfolk village spanning 100 years to go on display

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:05 PM July 29, 2022
A garage in Front Street, Litcham, pictured circa 1930s/40s

A garage in Front Street, Litcham, pictured circa 1930s/40s - Credit: Mid Norfolk Picture Archive

Fascinating photographs showing street scenes from a mid-Norfolk village in years gone by are set to go display. 

Images of Litcham, near Dereham, from a period spanning approximately 100 years will be exhibited at All Saints Church throughout August.

A view from the church tower in Litcham in 1978

A view from the church tower in Litcham in 1978 - Credit: Mid Norfolk Picture Archive

They have been collated by Stephen Olley, a photographer, historian and writer who runs Mid Norfolk Picture Archive. 

In the past, he has exhibited in other villages including Beeston, Mileham and Wendling, but plans to expand his efforts with hopes of fundraising for the churches in which he displays. 

Stephen Olley, from Tittleshall, who runs the Mid Norfolk Picture Archive

Stephen Olley, from Tittleshall, who runs the Mid Norfolk Picture Archive - Credit: Stephen Olley

"My interest in photography goes back to my childhood, when my dad was a photographer and had a studio in Dereham," said Mr Olley, who lives in Tittleshall. 

"I have done parties and weddings myself, but my real interest has always been in old pictures.

"I'm trying to build up by doing two or three trial exhibitions this year, but I plan to eventually open it up to help more villages."

A scene from Front Street, Litcham, circa 1930s/40s

A scene from Front Street, Litcham, circa 1930s/40s - Credit: Mid Norfolk Picture Archive

The Bull pub in Litcham pictured circa 1920s/30s

The Bull pub in Litcham pictured circa 1920s/30s - Credit: Mid Norfolk Picture Archive

Church Street in Litcham, near Dereham, pictured circa 1950s/60s

Church Street in Litcham, near Dereham, pictured circa 1950s/60s - Credit: Mid Norfolk Picture Archive

A scene from Front Street, Litcham, circa 1960s/70s

A scene from Front Street, Litcham, circa 1960s/70s - Credit: Mid Norfolk Picture Archive

Dereham Road in Litcham pictured circa 1920s/30s

Dereham Road in Litcham pictured circa 1920s/30s - Credit: Mid Norfolk Picture Archive

Dereham News

Don't Miss

Orchard Court Surgery in Dereham. PHOTO: IAN BURT

Norfolk GP surgery found to have put hundreds of its patients at risk

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The view from Norwich Street looking into Nunn's Way in Dereham

Police still investigating more than six months on from modern slavery raid

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The site owned by Colin Barnes at Podmore Lane in Scarning, near Dereham

Man, 65, jailed for storing scrap cars and parts illegally

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Determined litter pickers cleaned the dried-up duck pond at Neatherd Moor in Dereham

'Astonishing' amount of rubbish found dumped in dried-up duck pond

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon