Heritage railway welcomes back resident steam engine

British Railways Standard Class 4 Tank engine 80078 has returned to the Mid-Norfolk Railway - Credit: Mid-Norfolk Railway

Members of the Mid Norfolk Railway were on hand to welcome home its resident steam engine after winter maintenance and a pair of guest appearances elsewhere.

British Railways Standard Class 4 Tank engine 80078 returns having been on its travels in recent months, and will soon resume hauling trains on the heritage railway based in Dereham.

British Railways Standard Class 4 Tank engine 80078 has returned to the Mid-Norfolk Railway - Credit: Mid-Norfolk Railway

The majestic machine was in service over the Christmas period at Swanage Railway in Dorset, before undergoing winter maintenance.

Most recently it was in Essex for a guest spell on the Epping and Ongar Railway.

From next month, 80078 will be rostered to haul trains from Dereham to Wymondham Abbey station once ongoing track work has been completed. This will be on the Blue Steam Timetable that will run most weekends during the school summer holidays.

British Railways Standard Class 4 Tank engine 80078 has returned to the Mid-Norfolk Railway - Credit: Mid-Norfolk Railway

In the meantime, the engine will go back into service between Dereham and Thuxton.

For full details of upcoming events and timetables on the Mid Norfolk Railway, visit midnorfolkrailway.co.uk.