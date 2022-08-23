Look back at this charming Norfolk village a century ago

S T Stangroom’s Public Supply Stores on London Street around 1903. This is now a private home. The cottages at the rear of the cart, once stood when the Village Hall car park is today. - Credit: Whissonsett Archive Collection.

They are pictures from the past helping to bring a precious building into the 21st century… a window on life in Whissonsett.

Thank you for all your interest following our stories about postcards – the way we kept in touch with each other before the arrival of the telephone.

And today they are more precious than ever portraying a very different world and way of life.

Church Walk, Whissonsett around 1920. A group of children in the Church Lanes. Rose Cottage to the left. Notice the boy with his hoop. - Credit: Whissonsett Archive Collection.

These delightful old postcards are of the fine Norfolk village of Whissonsett and money raised by selling them goes towards installing a kitchen and toilet in St Mary’s Church.

Sue Rutter, secretary/treasurer, of the Parochial Church Council, said “We hope this project will result in greater community use and encourage new residents to come to our beautiful church. There are approximately 20 new houses being built in the village.”

They now have £70,700 of the £88,000 needed which is a remarkable achievement.

High Street, Whissonsett in around 1943. The Primitive Methodist Chapel is now a private house. The neighbouring cottages have been demolished. The flint wall on the left extended from the Post Office to the top of Swan Hill. - Credit: Whissonsett Archive Collection

St Mary’s is set in the heart of this village and is approached from the south across an area known as Campingland. “Camping” was a rough and tough form of free-for-all football – and fighting.

There is a 14th-century tower crowned in the 15th century by a fine flushwork parapet containing shields and with four crocketed pinnacles at the corners.

The tower was completely restored again in 1993 and a new six-bell frame, made locally by George Bunning of Gressinghall, was put in position in 1981 with three of the old bells, cast by Edward Tooke in 1674, William Brend 1594 and John Brend 1646.

London Street in the 1920s looking towards The Swan Public House. To the left is The Terrace and beyond the Reading Room. - Credit: Whissonsett Archive Collection

To these were added an early bell from Didlington, but formerly in St Simon and St Jude in Norwich, and in 1985 a bell from St Michael-at-Plea in the city was recast and added, and finally in 1999 a new treble made up the complete six bell set ready for peals.

And in 2005 the magnificent organ was moved into the nave from the former organ chamber. It was made in about 1840 by Richard Nicholson. It was probably originally from a house but came to the village in 1890. It has now been restored and can be seen in its full glory.

It is certainly worth a visit. The church is open every day and the set of five postcards are on sale for just £1.50.

Not your average postcard

It is often the message on the back of the card which is more interesting than the photograph or illustration on the front… as is the case with this extraordinary old card.

A fine old picture postcard of the courtyard at Warwick Castle sent in 1907 but just look at the message on the back… - Credit: Derek James Collection

This was written and sent 115 years ago by a very angry cat owner.

Posted at Leamington Spa in 1907 it speaks for itself.

The message on the back of the postcard accusing the recipient of killing a cat with their car. - Credit: Derek James Collection

YOUR CAR KILLED MY CAT. SUE YOU £50. HOPE YOU RECEIVE THIS.

They were very angry.

I can’t make out the initials but I wonder if the owner of X364 in Alnwick, Northumberland ever received it?

