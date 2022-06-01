Pair of town centre retail units up for auction

The front of 15 Norwich Street, Dereham, which is up for auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A pair of retail units in Dereham town centre are set to go under the hammer.

Properties at 15 and 17 Norwich Street are to be sold by Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, June 15.

Number 15, classed as a retail property, has a guide price of £70-80,000 for a freehold tenure.

The ground floor is a shop space that was recently let to a growing business, Jazzy Cupcakes and Candy Company, which is said to produce a rental income of £7,500 per annum.

The front of 17 Norwich Street, Dereham, which is up for auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

On the two upper floors is a two-bedroom flat which has a ground rent income of £150 per annum.

Meanwhile, number 17 - class as a mixed use property - was most recently let to Venture Farm Animal Trust for its charity shop.

It produces a rental income of £8,000 per annum, while the two-bed flat on the upper floor also has a ground rent income of £150 per annum.

The rear of 17 Norwich Street, Dereham, which is up for auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The auction is scheduled to get under way at 11am and is being streamed online.

To find out more, call Auction House East Anglia on 01603 505 100 or visit auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia.