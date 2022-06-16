News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Pair of town centre retail units sold at auction

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:39 PM June 16, 2022
The front of 17 Norwich Street, Dereham, which has been sold at auction

A pair of retail units in Dereham have been sold at auction for a combined total of more than £150,000. 

Properties at 15 and 17 Norwich Street went under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, June 15.

The front of 15 Norwich Street, Dereham, which has been sold at auction

The freehold tenure on number 15, which is classed as a retail property, sold for the bottom end of its £70,000-80,000 guide price. 

The ground floor is a shop space that was recently let to a growing business, Jazzy Cupcakes and Candy Company, which is said to produce a rental income of £7,500 per annum. 

On the two upper floors is a two-bedroom flat which has a ground rent income of £150 per annum. 

The rear of 17 Norwich Street, Dereham, which has been sold at auction

Meanwhile, number 17 - classed as a mixed use property - was most recently let to Venture Farm Animal Trust for its charity shop. 

It produces a rental income of £8,000 per annum, while the two-bed flat on the upper floor also has a ground rent income of £150 per annum.

The unit ended up selling for £89,000.

