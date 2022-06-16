Pair of town centre retail units sold at auction

The front of 17 Norwich Street, Dereham, which has been sold at auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A pair of retail units in Dereham have been sold at auction for a combined total of more than £150,000.

Properties at 15 and 17 Norwich Street went under the hammer with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, June 15.

The freehold tenure on number 15, which is classed as a retail property, sold for the bottom end of its £70,000-80,000 guide price.

The ground floor is a shop space that was recently let to a growing business, Jazzy Cupcakes and Candy Company, which is said to produce a rental income of £7,500 per annum.

On the two upper floors is a two-bedroom flat which has a ground rent income of £150 per annum.

Meanwhile, number 17 - classed as a mixed use property - was most recently let to Venture Farm Animal Trust for its charity shop.

It produces a rental income of £8,000 per annum, while the two-bed flat on the upper floor also has a ground rent income of £150 per annum.

The unit ended up selling for £89,000.