Plans lodged to build 10 holiday cabins in mid-Norfolk village
- Credit: Google Maps
Proposals have been put forward for the construction of several holiday cabins in a mid-Norfolk village.
Breckland Council has received an application for 10 cabins to be built on land off Elmham Road in Beetley, near Dereham.
Alongside the cabins would be "associated facilities" in the form of a reception and storage building.
The site is an unused, 1.6-hectare open field surrounded by existing trees and hedgerows, with access via Elmham Road.
To the south is an existing holiday park called Otter's Mead.
In documents submitted to Breckland Council by the agent, Parker Planning Services, each cabin is said to have a "standard design" for a lodge cabin which is "in keeping" with the existing holiday lodges to the south.
If approved, a new circular road would snake around the site, with two parking spaces provided for each cabin.
Efforts will be made, the documents say, to "create a spacious facility which allows for privacy and make it an attractive location for visitors".