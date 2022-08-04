Unfinished two-bed home could prove exciting opportunity for investment

An unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston, near Dereham, is set to be sold at auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An unfinished two-bedroom home is set to go under the hammer - and could prove to be an exciting opportunity for a builder or investor.

The house, on a plot of land in Beeston, near Dereham, has been listed at a guide price of between £60,000 and £80,000, plus fees.

Permission to build the detached dwelling, in Dereham Road, was granted on appeal back in August 2017.

The project's design allows for an entrance hall, downstairs toilet, kitchen/breakfast room and lounge/dining area on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there would be a landing, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside there space for a garden to the front and side of the house, as well as off-road parking.

The property will form part of an Auction House East Anglia sale starting from 11am on September 14.

For more information, visit auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia. To arrange a viewing, call 01603 505100.

An adjacent property - a detached three-bedroom cottage - is being sold separately during the same auction.

