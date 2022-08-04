News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Lifestyle > Property

Unfinished two-bed home could prove exciting opportunity for investment

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:46 PM August 4, 2022
An unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston, near Dereham, is set to be sold at auction

An unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston, near Dereham, is set to be sold at auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An unfinished two-bedroom home is set to go under the hammer - and could prove to be an exciting opportunity for a builder or investor. 

The house, on a plot of land in Beeston, near Dereham, has been listed at a guide price of between £60,000 and £80,000, plus fees. 

The unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston, near Dereham, has a guide price of between £60,000 and £80,000

The unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston, near Dereham, has a guide price of between £60,000 and £80,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Permission to build the detached dwelling, in Dereham Road, was granted on appeal back in August 2017.

The project's design allows for an entrance hall, downstairs toilet, kitchen/breakfast room and lounge/dining area on the ground floor. 

Inside the unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston, near Dereham

Inside the unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston, near Dereham - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

On the first floor, there would be a landing, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Outside there space for a garden to the front and side of the house, as well as off-road parking. 

Some of the outdoor space at an unfinished house in Beeston, near Dereham

Some of the outdoor space at an unfinished house in Beeston, near Dereham - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property will form part of an Auction House East Anglia sale starting from 11am on September 14.

For more information, visit auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia. To arrange a viewing, call 01603 505100. 

An adjacent property - a detached three-bedroom cottage - is being sold separately during the same auction. 

An unfinished two-bedroom home (right) and a three-bed cottage in Beeston are due to be sold separately at auction

An unfinished two-bedroom home (right) and a three-bed cottage in Beeston are due to be sold separately at auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston viewed from Dereham Road

An unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston viewed from Dereham Road - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Dereham News

Don't Miss

A garage in Front Street, Litcham, pictured circa 1930s/40s

Fascinating photos of Norfolk village spanning 100 years to go on display

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Janna Clark, from Mattishall, pictured with family prior to her diagnosis with a rare form of cancer

Mum's desperate bid to raise £120,000 for crucial cancer treatment

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Tomasz Kulhawik and his fiance Magdalena are worried about the mould growing in their Dereham home

'Complete nightmare' - Family in mouldy flat left fearing for their health

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Police are treating the sudden death of a woman in Carlton Close, Dereham, as suspicious

Investigation into suspicious Dereham death continues

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon