Unfinished two-bed home could prove exciting opportunity for investment
An unfinished two-bedroom home is set to go under the hammer - and could prove to be an exciting opportunity for a builder or investor.
The house, on a plot of land in Beeston, near Dereham, has been listed at a guide price of between £60,000 and £80,000, plus fees.
Permission to build the detached dwelling, in Dereham Road, was granted on appeal back in August 2017.
The project's design allows for an entrance hall, downstairs toilet, kitchen/breakfast room and lounge/dining area on the ground floor.
On the first floor, there would be a landing, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside there space for a garden to the front and side of the house, as well as off-road parking.
The property will form part of an Auction House East Anglia sale starting from 11am on September 14.
For more information, visit auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia. To arrange a viewing, call 01603 505100.
An adjacent property - a detached three-bedroom cottage - is being sold separately during the same auction.