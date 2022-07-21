Home of Dereham business sold nine days before auction

It was set to go to auction - but the building belonging to one of Dereham’s longest serving businesses has sold days before the hammer could be raised.

The unit at 28A High Street in the town, which is home to Knit Wits and Fabrics sold on July 18, nine days before it was pencilled to go up for auction.

The business, which has been running in the town for the past 15 years, is closing on July 23.

It was originally planned for the building to be sold under the hammer on July 27 via a live stream auction, held by AuctionHouse East Anglia.

However, Fiona and Bill Joisce, owners of the business, received an offer for it on July 15, and the sale is set to complete on August 15.

“We were very happy with the sale, to be honest, it is one less thing to worry about now,” Mrs Joice said.

While the price for the unit has not been disclosed, Mrs Joice did say she was happy with the figure they received.