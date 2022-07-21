News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Dereham Times > Lifestyle > Property

Home of Dereham business sold nine days before auction

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 4:59 PM July 21, 2022
Updated: 5:15 PM July 21, 2022
Fiona and Bill Joisce at Knitwits

Fiona and Bill Joisce at Knit Wits & Fabrics in Dereham - Credit: Archant

It was set to go to auction - but the building belonging to one of Dereham’s longest serving businesses has sold days before the hammer could be raised.

The unit at 28A High Street in the town, which is home to Knit Wits and Fabrics sold on July 18, nine days before it was pencilled to go up for auction.

The business, which has been running in the town for the past 15 years, is closing on July 23.

It was originally planned for the building to be sold under the hammer on July 27 via a live stream auction, held by AuctionHouse East Anglia.

However, Fiona and Bill Joisce, owners of the business, received an offer for it on July 15, and the sale is set to complete on August 15.

“We were very happy with the sale, to be honest, it is one less thing to worry about now,” Mrs Joice said.

While the price for the unit has not been disclosed, Mrs Joice did say she was happy with the figure they received.

Dereham News

Don't Miss

An air ambulance was called to Northgate High School in Dereham following a medical emergency

Norfolk Live News

Air ambulance called to Norfolk school following medical emergency

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Darren Mountain, from Dereham, pictured with his family

Family's bid to make final memories with beloved former soldier

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Richard Hawker with the loose manhole cover on Dereham's High Street

'Like a gunshot' - Residents and businesses at mercy of loose manhole cover

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
People show off the new Queen Mother's Garden design plans

Queen Mother's Garden to close for refurbishment

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon