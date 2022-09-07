Gallery
Property spotlight: Listed building could be family home
- Credit: Bailey Bird and Warren
Those who wish to live in a small piece of history now have the chance.
Bailey Bird and Warren are offering The Poplars on Dereham Road, Mattishall, seeking offers in the region of £400,000.
The estate agent believes the Grade Two listed property to have been built around 1800.
The south-facing property is in need of renovation to restore it, which includes three large reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, three bedrooms and a storeroom.
An outbuilding to the rear of the property was once a stable, cart shed and store with loft above.
There is ample parking space and a well-fenced garden between the main residence and the outbuilding.
On the north side of the property is an extensive woodland garden with a pond, which backs directly onto farmland.
The sale offers a rare opportunity to buy a period property which, with restoration, could provide a comfortable family home for generations.