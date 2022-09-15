News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Unfinished two-bedroom home sold for £60,000 at auction

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:26 PM September 15, 2022
An unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston, near Dereham, has sold for £60,000 

An unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston, near Dereham, has sold for £60,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An unfinished two-bedroom home in a village near Dereham has sold for £60,000 at auction. 

The house, on a plot of land in Beeston, had been billed as an exciting opportunity for a builder or investor

The unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston, near Dereham, had a guide price of between £60,000 and £80,000

The unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston, near Dereham, had a guide price of between £60,000 and £80,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

With a guide price of between £60,000 and £80,000, it was listed in a sale with Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday (September 14) and sold for the lower sum. 

Permission to build the detached dwelling, in Dereham Road, was granted following an appeal back in August 2017.

The project's design allows for an entrance hall, downstairs toilet, kitchen/breakfast room and lounge/dining area on the ground floor. 

Inside the unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston, near Dereham

Inside the unfinished two-bedroom home in Beeston, near Dereham - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

On the first floor, there would be a landing, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

Outside there space for a garden to the front and side of the house, as well as off-road parking. 

An adjacent property - a detached three-bedroom cottage with off-road parking - was sold separately during the same auction for £161,000. 

An unfinished two-bedroom home (right) and a three-bedroom cottage in Beeston, near Dereham, were sold separately at auction

An unfinished two-bedroom home (right) and a three-bedroom cottage in Beeston, near Dereham, were sold separately at auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon