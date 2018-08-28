Search

Advanced search

Over 1,000 people visit Santa at Dereham Windmill

PUBLISHED: 15:32 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:32 31 December 2018

Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A record number of people visited Santa at Dereham Windmill over Christmas time.

Over 1,000 children and adults travelled to the windmill to see Father Christmas, with £2,400 also being raised for the Dereham Windmill Charity.

The children were able to visit Santa in his grotto and then, along with the adults, explore the exhibitions that can be found in the Windmill.

Brian Webb, chairman of Dereham Windmill, said: “I want to thank all the trustees and volunteers who have worked so hard to make this event a success and the community for supporting us.

“We hope you all had a Merry Christmas and have a Happy New Year.”

Are you or have you organised a Christmas or New Year event in the Dereham, Reepham, Fakenham or Wells area? Contact our reporter Dan Bennett by emailing daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Emergency roadworks planned for A47 on New Year’s Eve

File photo of roadworks. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL

Three mid-Norfolk charities to benefit from £8,000 cash pot

Dereham Co-op split more than �8,000 between Dereham Cancer Care, Dereham Windmill, and also 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts through its Local Community Fund. Picture is a group from 2nd Dereham (Toftwood) Scouts. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CO-OP

World champ boxer and hundreds of mini superheroes bring Dereham to a standstill

A special superhero walk to raiser money for Denver Clinton takes place in Dereham. Denver with Billy Joe Saunders. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Primary school holds recruitment drive for its ‘great’ Friendship Squad

Youngsters from Mattishall Primary School have been working on their support skills as part of a recruitment drive to attract new members to its popular MPS Friendship Squad. Picture: Claire Findlay

Two charged with possession of drugs

Two males were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs following a stop on a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning on Norwich Road, Dereham. Picture: Breckland Police

Most Read

Review of the Year part one: Diamond rings, schools and snow

How the Churchill Quarter is expected to look. Picture: Bromley Council

Charity helping children in poverty has most successful Christmas ever

Bromley Brighter Futures has had one of its most successful Christmas appeals ever, thanks in part to collections made by Access Self Storage Bromley. Photo: Bromley Brighter Futures

Farewell to woman who held her family together through pain and shame

SHOT: Brian Perry was killed walking into his minicab firm in Bermondsey.

Suspected drug dealer, 14, arrested in Bromley

The Met is combing its borough forces to save money. Picture: Ken Mears

Mayor of London ‘committed’ to extending the Bakerloo line past Lewisham and into Bromley

London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Latest from the Dereham Times

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Two charged with possession of drugs

Two males were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs following a stop on a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning on Norwich Road, Dereham. Picture: Breckland Police

Over 1,000 people visit Santa at Dereham Windmill

Dereham Windmill. Picture: Ian Burt

Revealed: Thousands of undiagnosed dementia cases in Norfolk

Sally Copley, Alzheimer’s Society’s Director of Policy Campaigns and Partnerships. Photo: Alzheimer’s Society

Emergency roadworks planned for A47 on New Year’s Eve

File photo of roadworks. Picture: ALEX FAIRFULL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists