Memory cafe ensures member enjoys extra-special 100th birthday

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:56 PM March 24, 2022
Joy Flint celebrated her 100th birthday at Reepham Sunshine Memory Cafe

Joy Flint celebrated her 100th birthday at Reepham Sunshine Memory Cafe - Credit: Reepham Rotary Club

A service for people living with memory issues ensured one of its regular visitors enjoyed an extra-special 100th birthday. 

Reepham Sunshine Memory Cafe was determined to celebrate with Joy Flint as she reached her centenary on February 24. 

Ms Flint cut her specially-made cake while fellow visitors, helpers and entertainers joined in with a rendition of happy birthday. 

And she could not wait to show members her card from the Queen at their next meeting on Thursday, March 10. 

The cafe, a Reepham Rotary Club project, has steadily grown a healthy membership since it was launched last year. 

Meetings offer a welcoming atmosphere with various entertainment and, in recent months, visitors have enjoyed seated pilates, music from a ukulele band.  

They are held from 10 am to 12pm at St Michael’s Hall on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. No membership or regular fees are required. 

To find out more, call Peter Williams on 01362 686860 or email carolynnpeter@btinternet.com.

