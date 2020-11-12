Search

Advanced search

Brownies get around pandemic rules with ‘virtual sleepover’

12 November, 2020 - 06:30
Millie, 10, and Izzy, 8, Lusted were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Quinn is a Rainbow - the section for Girl Guides aged 5-7. Picture: Supplied by the group

Millie, 10, and Izzy, 8, Lusted were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Quinn is a Rainbow - the section for Girl Guides aged 5-7. Picture: Supplied by the group

Archant

Girls from a Norfolk Brownies group have proven that the pandemic is no barrier to building friendships and meeting challenges.

Imogen James (9), was among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Picture: Supplied by the groupImogen James (9), was among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Picture: Supplied by the group

The 1st Toftwood Brownies has, in fact, grown during 2020, with weekly meetings and special events including promise ceremonies to welcome new members being held online.

And over the half-term break 28 Brownies and leaders from the group took part in autumn-themed activities as part of a ‘virtual sleepover’.

The Brownies took part in games over Zoom, made chocolate fondue over a tea light and ‘camped out’ in hammocks, caravans, sheds and tents at their own homes.

Katie Theobald, leader in charge, said: “It’s been great to see how well the Brownies have adapted to a new way of guiding where we can all remain safe.

Phoebe, 10, and Ava, 5, Davison, were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Ava is also a member of the Rainbows group. Picture: Supplied by the groupPhoebe, 10, and Ava, 5, Davison, were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Ava is also a member of the Rainbows group. Picture: Supplied by the group

“We have had a number of new Brownies join since lockdown and have even held virtual promise ceremonies.

“The Brownies have worked towards and gained all sorts of challenge badges, programme badges and interest badges whilst guiding at home - 178 in total - and parents have been incredibly supportive of their efforts.’

Dakota, 9, and Quinn, 6, Hannant were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Quinn is a Rainbow - the section for Girl Guides aged 5-7. Picture: Supplied by the groupDakota, 9, and Quinn, 6, Hannant were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Quinn is a Rainbow - the section for Girl Guides aged 5-7. Picture: Supplied by the group

Charlotte Hosier, 8, was among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Picture: Supplied by the groupCharlotte Hosier, 8, was among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Picture: Supplied by the group

Belle Yorke, 8, was among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Picture: Supplied by the groupBelle Yorke, 8, was among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Picture: Supplied by the group

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Dereham Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes to couple found dead in their Dereham home

Scenes in Old Becclesgate, Dereham, the day after the death of two people in their home. Picture: NOAH VICKERS

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Whole year group isolating after Covid case at high school

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Unusual looking engines carry out autumn tidy on Mid-Norfolk Railway

Strange looking trains have been seen operating on the Mid Norfolk railway, despite the route being closed to public passenger service due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

‘Land that time forgot’: mystery over ownership of clogged pond

Responsibility for the overgrown balancing pond, pictured, is unclear. Picture: Noah Vickers

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Tributes to couple found dead in their Dereham home

Scenes in Old Becclesgate, Dereham, the day after the death of two people in their home. Picture: NOAH VICKERS

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Whole year group isolating after Covid case at high school

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Unusual looking engines carry out autumn tidy on Mid-Norfolk Railway

Strange looking trains have been seen operating on the Mid Norfolk railway, despite the route being closed to public passenger service due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

‘Land that time forgot’: mystery over ownership of clogged pond

Responsibility for the overgrown balancing pond, pictured, is unclear. Picture: Noah Vickers

Latest from the Dereham Times

Oil giant BP given permission for already built charging points

The BP filling station and M&S Simply store at Lynn Hill, Dereham. Picture: Archant

Shop Local: Christmas online gift ideas to support Dereham businesses

As part of this newspaper�s Shop Local campaign, we have created a gift guide for items from Dereham that can be purchased online. Picture: C3 Signs/Curious Pegasus/Toftwood Garden Centre

Thousands raised in memory of physiotherapist, 40, who ‘never gave up hope’

Thousands of pounds have been raised in memory of Hollie Hilton, pictured, a “much-loved” physiotherapist who died from a brain tumour aged 40. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Whole year group isolating after Covid case at high school

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

‘They have been incredible’ - Impact of Covid on young people revealed

Sapientia Education Trust has told pupils to wear face masks in class at six of its secondary schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: PA Images