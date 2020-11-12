Brownies get around pandemic rules with ‘virtual sleepover’

Millie, 10, and Izzy, 8, Lusted were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Quinn is a Rainbow - the section for Girl Guides aged 5-7. Picture: Supplied by the group Archant

Girls from a Norfolk Brownies group have proven that the pandemic is no barrier to building friendships and meeting challenges.

Imogen James (9), was among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Picture: Supplied by the group Imogen James (9), was among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Picture: Supplied by the group

The 1st Toftwood Brownies has, in fact, grown during 2020, with weekly meetings and special events including promise ceremonies to welcome new members being held online.

And over the half-term break 28 Brownies and leaders from the group took part in autumn-themed activities as part of a ‘virtual sleepover’.

The Brownies took part in games over Zoom, made chocolate fondue over a tea light and ‘camped out’ in hammocks, caravans, sheds and tents at their own homes.

Katie Theobald, leader in charge, said: “It’s been great to see how well the Brownies have adapted to a new way of guiding where we can all remain safe.

Phoebe, 10, and Ava, 5, Davison, were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Ava is also a member of the Rainbows group. Picture: Supplied by the group Phoebe, 10, and Ava, 5, Davison, were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Ava is also a member of the Rainbows group. Picture: Supplied by the group

“We have had a number of new Brownies join since lockdown and have even held virtual promise ceremonies.

“The Brownies have worked towards and gained all sorts of challenge badges, programme badges and interest badges whilst guiding at home - 178 in total - and parents have been incredibly supportive of their efforts.’

Dakota, 9, and Quinn, 6, Hannant were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Quinn is a Rainbow - the section for Girl Guides aged 5-7. Picture: Supplied by the group Dakota, 9, and Quinn, 6, Hannant were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Quinn is a Rainbow - the section for Girl Guides aged 5-7. Picture: Supplied by the group

Charlotte Hosier, 8, was among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Picture: Supplied by the group Charlotte Hosier, 8, was among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Picture: Supplied by the group

Belle Yorke, 8, was among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Picture: Supplied by the group Belle Yorke, 8, was among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed activities during a 'virtual sleepover' in the October half-term break. Picture: Supplied by the group