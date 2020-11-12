News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Brownies get around pandemic rules with ‘virtual sleepover’

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:30 AM November 12, 2020    Updated: 7:22 PM November 21, 2020
Millie, 10, and Izzy, 8, Lusted were among the 1st Toftwood Brownies who took part in autumn-themed



Girls from a Norfolk Brownies group have proven that the pandemic is no barrier to building friendships and meeting challenges.





The 1st Toftwood Brownies has, in fact, grown during 2020, with weekly meetings and special events including promise ceremonies to welcome new members being held online.

And over the half-term break 28 Brownies and leaders from the group took part in autumn-themed activities as part of a ‘virtual sleepover’.

The Brownies took part in games over Zoom, made chocolate fondue over a tea light and ‘camped out’ in hammocks, caravans, sheds and tents at their own homes.

Katie Theobald, leader in charge, said: “It’s been great to see how well the Brownies have adapted to a new way of guiding where we can all remain safe.





“We have had a number of new Brownies join since lockdown and have even held virtual promise ceremonies.

“The Brownies have worked towards and gained all sorts of challenge badges, programme badges and interest badges whilst guiding at home - 178 in total - and parents have been incredibly supportive of their efforts.’













