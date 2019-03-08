Search

Giant art installation created by 400 pupils captured from the sky

PUBLISHED: 10:36 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 30 June 2019

A giant art installation made up of 400 pupils was the highlight of a week celebrating creativity at Scarning VC Primary School, near Dereham. Picture: SCARNING VC PRIMARY SCHOOL

A giant art installation made up of 400 pupils was the highlight of a week celebrating creativity.

Scarning VC Primary School, near Dereham, recently held its third Excellence Week of the year, which saw the children focus on the subject of art.

The photograph, taken by a drone from the skies above the school, captured hundreds of pupils spelling out the word "ART".

Headteacher Nick King said: "The pictures were taken during last week's art week by a drone. The word was made up of the school's 400 children.

"This was the highlight of Scarning's third Excellence Week of the year."

The week was based on the theme of collaborative art.

Another task carried out during the week saw the school create 400 clay figures in homage to Anthony Gormley's Turner Prize winning Field for the British Isles.

They were placed to stand guard in the school's entrance hall.

