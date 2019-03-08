Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Over 50 musicians to feature at town blues festival

PUBLISHED: 16:05 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 13 May 2019

Dereham Blues Festival 2018. Pictures: David Bale

Dereham Blues Festival 2018. Pictures: David Bale

Archant

This year's Dereham Blues Festival will see more than 50 musicians perform across 13 of the town's venues, it has been revealed.

Dereham Blues Festival 2018. Automatic Annie. Picture: David BaleDereham Blues Festival 2018. Automatic Annie. Picture: David Bale

Starting on Wednesday, July 10 with a concert at Dereham Memorial Hall, this year's festival will last until Sunday, July 14 and will include live music at pubs, cafés and even on the platform at the railway station.

Following the opening concert, which features Hamilton Loomis and his top band including the Grammy award winning jazz saxophonist Fabian Hernandez, 52 blues acts from across the UK will perform across the four days.

Harry Collins, chairman of Dereham Blues Festival, said: "I am looking forward to this year's festival which will be bigger and better than ever.

"Together with all the hard working volunteers who organise the festival we are proud to be associated with an event that brings so much to Dereham and boosts its place on the map economically, socially and musically.

You may also want to watch:

"Finally, a big thanks must go out to the venues for hosting the music and of course the bands who come increasingly from far and wide to make the town centre come alive over the five days of the festival."

Also performing on the opening night at Dereham Memorial Hall is Norfolk blues man and British Blues Award nominee Ron Sayer, who is backed by local band the Shunters.

This year's festival has also been extended by an extra day, meaning there are now five days of live blues music in the town.

The musicians will perform at venues including The Bull, The George Hotel, The Cherry Tree, The Metro and many others from the Thursday until Sunday.

It is estimated that around 2,000 people will attend the festival, which first started back in 2013 and is run by a team of volunteers.

A brand new website by software developer David Smith, which will be available from April 29, also includes the option to create and print out a schedule of acts.

All venues at the Dereham Blues Festival are free to enter. For a full programme and timetable, visit https://www.derehambluesfestival.org.uk/program/timetable.

Most Read

Over 50 musicians to feature at town blues festival

Dereham Blues Festival 2018. Pictures: David Bale

Pressure mounting to get A47 fully dualled with delegation set for Westminster talks

Thousands of people backed the EDP's Just Dual It! campaign by filling in postcards. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The fascinating story of a wartime couple’s final journey home across the Atlantic Ocean

The Quigley's returned to Dereham to fulfil an important request. Pictured is the wedding party of Robert Cranshaw and his wife Margaret Dodman Cranshaw in 1945. Picture: QUIGLEY FAMILY

Norwich City player returns to home town in support of Dereham pupil Lewis Atkins

A charity match against Help Delete Cancer FC and staff from Neatherd High School to raise funds for pupil Lewis Atkins. From left: Alfie Payne, Harry Cottenden, Neatherd’s PE teacher Carl Barron, Todd Cantwell and Bobby Copping. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH

Preferred route for NDR Western Link will be decided within two months

The preferred option for the Norwich Northern Distributor Road's mooted Western Link will be revealed in the summer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Over 50 musicians to feature at town blues festival

Dereham Blues Festival 2018. Pictures: David Bale

Pressure mounting to get A47 fully dualled with delegation set for Westminster talks

Thousands of people backed the EDP's Just Dual It! campaign by filling in postcards. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The fascinating story of a wartime couple’s final journey home across the Atlantic Ocean

The Quigley's returned to Dereham to fulfil an important request. Pictured is the wedding party of Robert Cranshaw and his wife Margaret Dodman Cranshaw in 1945. Picture: QUIGLEY FAMILY

Norwich City player returns to home town in support of Dereham pupil Lewis Atkins

A charity match against Help Delete Cancer FC and staff from Neatherd High School to raise funds for pupil Lewis Atkins. From left: Alfie Payne, Harry Cottenden, Neatherd’s PE teacher Carl Barron, Todd Cantwell and Bobby Copping. Picture: NEATHERD HIGH

Preferred route for NDR Western Link will be decided within two months

The preferred option for the Norwich Northern Distributor Road's mooted Western Link will be revealed in the summer. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Dereham Times

Free concert by the Dereham Band

Members of the Dereham Town Band play at last year's Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Over 50 musicians to feature at town blues festival

Dereham Blues Festival 2018. Pictures: David Bale

Parliament to debate making netting hedges to stop birds nesting a criminal offence

Protestors at Bacton over the cliff netting which is stopping Sand Martins from nesting. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘It breaks your heart’ - how businesses are tackling food waste in Norfolk

The UK wastes 10.2 million tonnes of food every year. Pictured, the community fridge at Heartsease. Photo: Denise Bradley

High school students take to kitchen for TV inspired cooking competition

Students at Reepham High School took part in a Junior Masterchef competition as part of the Reepham Food Festival. Picture: John Tym
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists