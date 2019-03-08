Over 50 musicians to feature at town blues festival

Dereham Blues Festival 2018. Pictures: David Bale Archant

This year's Dereham Blues Festival will see more than 50 musicians perform across 13 of the town's venues, it has been revealed.

Dereham Blues Festival 2018. Automatic Annie. Picture: David Bale Dereham Blues Festival 2018. Automatic Annie. Picture: David Bale

Starting on Wednesday, July 10 with a concert at Dereham Memorial Hall, this year's festival will last until Sunday, July 14 and will include live music at pubs, cafés and even on the platform at the railway station.

Following the opening concert, which features Hamilton Loomis and his top band including the Grammy award winning jazz saxophonist Fabian Hernandez, 52 blues acts from across the UK will perform across the four days.

Harry Collins, chairman of Dereham Blues Festival, said: "I am looking forward to this year's festival which will be bigger and better than ever.

"Together with all the hard working volunteers who organise the festival we are proud to be associated with an event that brings so much to Dereham and boosts its place on the map economically, socially and musically.

"Finally, a big thanks must go out to the venues for hosting the music and of course the bands who come increasingly from far and wide to make the town centre come alive over the five days of the festival."

Also performing on the opening night at Dereham Memorial Hall is Norfolk blues man and British Blues Award nominee Ron Sayer, who is backed by local band the Shunters.

This year's festival has also been extended by an extra day, meaning there are now five days of live blues music in the town.

The musicians will perform at venues including The Bull, The George Hotel, The Cherry Tree, The Metro and many others from the Thursday until Sunday.

It is estimated that around 2,000 people will attend the festival, which first started back in 2013 and is run by a team of volunteers.

A brand new website by software developer David Smith, which will be available from April 29, also includes the option to create and print out a schedule of acts.

All venues at the Dereham Blues Festival are free to enter. For a full programme and timetable, visit https://www.derehambluesfestival.org.uk/program/timetable.