Crash on A47 causing delays
PUBLISHED: 19:14 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:14 05 January 2019
Archant
A crash on the A47 is causing delays to motorists this evening (January 5).
Norfolk police have said they were called to a collision between two cars on the road near Honingham at 4.44pm.
The fire service was called because police were unable to open a door in one of the cars.
A passing ambulance stopped to help an elderly occupant of one of the vehicles.
One carriageway has been closed for recovery of a grey Peugeot and a blue Toyota.
For more information visit our live traffic map.