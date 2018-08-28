Search

Advanced search

Person cut from car after A47 crash

PUBLISHED: 19:21 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:21 26 December 2018

Photo: Denise Bradley

Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

A person has been cut from a car after a two vehicle crash on the A47 at Necton.

Emergency services, including the ambulance and fire srvice, responded shortly after 6pm this evening to the collision.

Fire crews from Dereham and Swaffham attended, and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release a casualty.

They remained to make the scene and vehicles safe.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Community dinners bring Christmas cheer for those who would have been alone

Major Dianna Barretts, fourth from left with guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

The Wetherspoons pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Norfolk Police

Lucky Christmas morning escape for two people and four dogs after car flips

A vehicle on its side after a road accident in Fakenham Road, Briston. Picture; NORTH NORFOLK POLICE

Denver Clinton placed Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

Matchday hero Denver Clinton before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

Heritage: Christmas in Hornchurch 150 years ago and the end of an ancient custom

In the early 1800s Hornchurch celebrated Christmas Day with a wrestling contest. The prize was a roasted boar's head. Photo: PA Archive

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Recorder letters: NHS and Queen’s Hospital, Retailery, economy expansion, parking fees, respect for shopworkers and social care system.

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge Christmas roadworks cancelled

Contractors installing protective sheeting over the railway before demolition. Picture: Transport for London

Brothers jailed after stabbing man at Rainham pub

Two brothers have been jailed after stabbing a man at the Albion Pub in Rainham

Latest from the Dereham Times

Person cut from car after A47 crash

Photo: Denise Bradley

Denver Clinton placed Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

Matchday hero Denver Clinton before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018

Knife crime ‘contained within criminal fraternity’ – and conviction rate highest since 2010

Dereham police carry out a drugs raid on a property in Sandy Lane. PC Stu Lyle with a knife he has found. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Freemasons raise more than £2m for air ambulance

Stuart Wyle (left) and Stephen Allen (right). Picture: Norfolk Freemasons Provincial Grand Lodge

What caused the Christmas Day power cuts in Norfolk and how many households were affected?

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists