ABBA and wartime songs to be sung at charity's 100th anniversary show
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Dereham’s branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) is set to perform a variety show in celebration of the charity’s 100th birthday.
The show is set to take place at the town’s Memorial Hall on September 4 at 7pm and will feature both the Dereham Band and the Dream Belles, who are set to perform ABBA and wartime songs. A bar will be open from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.
The RBL was formed in 1921 to assist ex-service personnel, with the Dereham branch formed in 1922.
“Over the years, the Dereham branch has had many ups and downs, but has always managed to come through stronger,” said branch president Dennis O’Callaghan.
“At our first meeting in over 18 months, 29 were in attendance - a good turn out,” he added.
Tickets are available for £10, only at Bright and Beautiful Flowers on Wellington Road, NR19 2BP.
The branch is also seeking a poppy appeals organiser, who can give a regular amount of time preceding and following the appeal, which runs from mid October until mid November.
For further details, contact Lyn Hatch, community fundraiser for Norfolk: lhatch@britishlegion.org.uk