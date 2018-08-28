Search

Author inspires students with tales of monsters, haunted houses and exploding cow pats

PUBLISHED: 16:21 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 08 February 2019

Highly acclaimed Norwich-based author Alexander Gordon Smith spent an entertaining and inspirational morning with Year 8 at Reepham High School. Photo: Reepham High School

Reepham High School

Haunted houses, monsters in gas masks and exploding cow pats were among the talking points at Reepham High School, when top-selling author Alexander Gordon Smith dropped in to talk to students about his life as a writer.

Norwich-based Mr Smith, who is the author of the popular Escape from Furnace series, has also written a number of creative writing handbooks, founded a publishing company devoted to new writers, and co-owns a film company.

After speaking to Reepham Year 8 students about his journey to success, Mr Smith ran a creative writing workshop, with one lucky group of young people treated to a masterclass.

School librarian Lucy Lubbock said the students produced some highly imaginative work, with some keen to follow in Mr Smith’s footsteps writing storylines for film, video games and novels.

She added: “The event ended with a book signing session, with queues of children keen to chat to Gordon and to get their hands on one of his books.”

