Photography scheme to focus on the interests and talents of Fakenham folk

Photographer Keith Osborn. Picture: Ian Burt

North Norfolk health and wellbeing group Active Fakenham is teaming up with a professional photographer to launch a project aimed at showcasing the diverse range of talents and interests of local folk.

Entitled People and Places – Images of Fakenham, the scheme will see photographer Keith Osborn produce images which will be featured in an exhibition, with organisers also looking at including audio and video, as well as a book, a calendar and postcards.

Mr Osborn has already photographed a member of a local cycle club with his bike and the group is now looking for other people who are interested in being involved.

Richard Crook, of Active Fakenham, said: “We are looking for people and situations that we can photograph to showcase Fakenham in all its diversity.”

To find out more about the project, or to get involved, visit www.activefakenham.org.uk or phone Richard Crook on 07887 803091.