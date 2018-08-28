Search

High school receives special visit from former student working to help refugees

PUBLISHED: 13:31 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 07 January 2019

Paul Chamberlain visited Alderman Peel High School on January 4 to talk to pupils about his work helping refugees. Picture: Alderman Peel High School

A high school in north Norfolk has received a special visit from a former pupil who now works to rescue people crossing some of the world’s most dangerous migration routes.

Paul Chamberlain visited Alderman Peel High School in Wells on January 4 to talk to pupils about his work for The Migrant Offshore Aid Station, an organisation working to provide search and rescue services to people attempting dangerous sea crossings to flee violence, poverty and persecution.

Since being established in 2014, it has rescued and assisted over 40,000 people and is currently operating in south east Asia to provide aid and medical care to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

This is the third time Mr Chamberlain has returned to his old school to update the pupils on his latest work and challenges.

Principal Alastair Ogle said: “Paul’s work is literally life changing and he provides our students with information and experiences which is absolutely fascinating. He is a real inspiration.”

