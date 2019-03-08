Search

Mid-Norfolk students celebrate 'another wonderful year' of A-level results

PUBLISHED: 12:51 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 15 August 2019

Madeleine Mason, 19, from Wells celebrating her results with her mother. Picture: Archant

Archant

The rollercoaster of emotions was in full effect as students in mid-Norfolk picked up their A-level results.

Students celebrating their A-Level Results at Fakenham Sixth Form. Picture: ArchantStudents celebrating their A-Level Results at Fakenham Sixth Form. Picture: Archant

Following an anxious summer of nerves and nail-biting, the wait was finally over for hundreds of hard-working teenagers across the area.

Some chose to take their all-important envelopes home and share their big moment with parents; others couldn't wait any longer, eager to tear them open and compare notes with friends.

Dereham Sixth Form College notched 74pc A* to C grades, down from 81pc last year, but co-director Jonathan Atkin was keen to salute the consistent level of performance.

"This year's results are a credit to the hard-working students and supportive parents," said Mr Atkin. "We are fortunate to have such well-qualified and dedicated teachers at the college.

"Our track record in helping students access the best universities and higher level apprenticeships continues, and we would like to thank all students, parents, carers and staff for another wonderful year of support."

Fakenham Sixth Form fared marginally better than last year, with students achieving 73pc A* to C and an overall pass rate of 100pc.

Student Madeline Mason will be heading to Nottingham Trent University in September, with dreams of crossing the Atlantic and making a difference in the US prison system.

"I want to work in America as an officer at a juvenile detention centre for women, something I find really interesting," said Miss Mason, from Wells.

"I've seen all the documentaries on Netflix and find them really interesting, but it also annoys me seeing the conditions and that's why I have to get into this line of work."

Despite a performance drop of 15pc at Reepham College (91pc down to 76pc A* to C), director Helen McGuinness lauded the "tremendous" set of results.

"This is a reflection of the students' exceptional hard work and the excellent level support provided by staff," she said. "Our students start the exciting next stage of their lives as capable, mature and well-rounded young people."

