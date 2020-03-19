All the events cancelled in Dereham due to coronavirus

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Events across the region are being cancelled as coronavirus takes hold. Here are the events that have been cancelled in Dereham so far:

Dereham Town Football Club

All football training and matches are suspended until April 3. The club is running an online FIFA tournament for Xbox One players. Contact the club via Twitter (@DerehamTown) to enter. Prizes up for grabs.

Dereham Theatre Company, FAME

The company’s production of Fame has been cancelled and is due to be reschedule for July.

Dereham Spiritualist Church, Easter Bingo

Easter Bingo on Saturday, March 28, has been postponed with a future date to be announcement.

St Nicholas Church, all events

All services at St Nicholas Church, Dereham, are cancelled, as are all meetings including Messy Church, Mother’s Union and Tea ‘n’ Tots. The church will be open for two hours daily for private prayer.

Yaxham Village Hall, Lions’ events

Until further notice all lions’ events at the village hall have been cancelled, including the carboot and bingo.

The Angel, Easter Weekend Beer Festival

All up and coming events for the next six weeks are cancelled, including the annual beer festival over the Easter weekend.

Millwrights Arms, Dereham Charity Quizzes

The quiz at on Wednesday, March 18, is cancelled and all future quizzes are postponed. Organisers are hoping to put them online soon and more information can be found via the Facebook page Dereham Charity Quizzes.

Toftwood Village Hall, Bingo

The bingo on Thursday, March 19, has been cancelled.

Wensum Writers

All meetings cancelled until further notice.

QD fun day

The fun day event scheduled for Saturday, March 28, to mark the store’s 15th birthday and completion of its refit has been postponed.

QD plans to get a new date in as soon as possible.

• Do you have an event in Dereham that is cancelled? Email donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk.

Here to Help Campaign

Today, with Norfolk County Council, we have launched our Here to Help campaign, in a bid to create an army of helpers to step in to offer that extra support.

Clearly, there are safety issues of which to be aware but there are all ways in which we can help - whether that’s dropping off food, walking a pet, phoning someone on their own or just pointing them in the direction of the most up to date advice.

We’ve included a Here to Help postcard, which we would love to see people post through their neighbours’ letterboxes.

For more information or to download cards click here .

For updates, visit our Facebook page Norfolk Coronavirus Updates .

Join our Here to Help Facebook page here .

• Are you doing your bit to help in Dereham and want to spread the word? Email donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk.