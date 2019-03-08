Search

'What else would I be doing at this age?'- The animal lover still fundraising after 55 years

PUBLISHED: 13:55 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 16 May 2019

Shirley Ramm, from Dereham, has been fundraising for animal charities for more than 55 years. Picture: Maisie McDermott

Shirley Ramm, from Dereham, has been fundraising for animal charities for more than 55 years. Picture: Maisie McDermott

Archant

For more than 55 years, her dedication and passion have helped raise thousands of pounds for animal charities.

The Times' Unsung Heroes. Picture: ARCHANT STAFFThe Times' Unsung Heroes. Picture: ARCHANT STAFF

Unsung hero Shirley Ramm, 76, from Dereham, has been fundraising for charities including The Cats Protection League, Redwings Horse Sanctuary and Animal Rescue Norfolk throughout her life.

She has become a much-loved figure in the town and has a stall set up in Nelson's Place every week.

"All I want to do is raise money for animal charities" she said.

"One of the main reasons I raise money for animals is because when an animal is ill they can't let you know like humans can and people need to recognise this.

Shirley Ramm, from Dereham, has been fundraising for animal charities for more than 55 years. Picture: Maisie McDermottShirley Ramm, from Dereham, has been fundraising for animal charities for more than 55 years. Picture: Maisie McDermott

"I absolutely love it. What else would I be doing at this age?"

You may also want to watch:

She first started her voluntary work when her son was just two, as she wanted her children to grow up sharing the same ideals of compassion and care for animals.

After first starting her charity work with The Cats Protection League, she has since gone on to raise funds for Animal Rescue Norfolk, which helps to pay for specialist veterinary treatment.

The animals are referred by local vets to the charity when there is no owner or the owner does not have the means to meet bills, which can be in excess of £700.

Mrs Ramm's stall sells a range of different items to support the charity such as homemade jams, marmalade, chutneys and self-grown items from her allotment.

Alison Grant, spokesperson for Animal Rescue Norfolk, said: "If it wasn't for Shirley the charity may have had to cease operations by now and we certainly would not have been able to help these poor animals in need of treatment.

"I am extremely grateful to Shirley and also her customers who buy some of her lovely produce and stop for a chat."

Shirley is also a member of the Dereham Theatre Society and you can purchase items from her stall every Tuesday and Friday.

Shirley Ramm has been nominated as part of The Times' Unsung Heroes campaign. Do you know a person or organisation that deserves recognition? To enter fill in our form at www.derehamtimes24.co.uk/heroes.

