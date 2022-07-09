News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Service commemorates Second World War alliance of air forces

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:47 PM July 9, 2022
An anniversary service at Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley

A service at Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley to mark 80 years since the Royal Air Force and US Air Force united during the Second World War - Credit: Dave Welsh/SoCA

A special service has commemorated the partnership formed between the Royal Air Force and United States Air Force during the Second World War. 

The event, held at Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley on Tuesday, July 4, marked 80 years since the allied nations began joint air operations.

A special service was held at Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley

A service was held at Robertson Barracks to commemorate the relationship between the Royal Air Force and US Air Force during the Second World War - Credit: Dave Welsh/SoCA

On July 4, 1942, Winston Churchill and Dwight D. Eisenhower visited what was then RAF Swanton Morley, as British and American airmen took off for their first combined bombing raid. 

The raid was carried out at low level against German airfields in the Netherlands. 

The Spirit of Coltishall Association and New Farm Aviation Heritage Group brought displays to the event at Robertson Barracks

The Spirit of Coltishall Association and New Farm Aviation Heritage Group brought displays to the event at Robertson Barracks, Swanton Morley - Credit: Dave Welsh/SoCA

In the build up, 226 Squadron RAF had been tutoring the US 15th Bombardment Squadron.

Arranged by the Spirit of Coltishall Association (SoCA), Tuesday's event included two short services at the air traffic control tower to remember the long and famous history of the airfield. 

Visitors at the RAF Swanton Morley anniversary service at Robertson Barracks

Visitors at the RAF Swanton Morley anniversary service at Robertson Barracks - Credit: Dave Welsh/SoCA

Visitors to the base were able to inspect the iconic tower, while the SoCA and New Farm Aviation Heritage Group brought along their own displays. 

Anniversary service at Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley

A service at Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley marked 80 years since the Royal Air Force and US Air Force began joint operations during the Second World War - Credit: Dave Welsh/SoCA

A scene from the special service at Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley 

A scene from the special service at Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley - Credit: Dave Welsh/SoCA

A special anniversary gathering at Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley

The event commemorated the partnership formed between the Royal Air Force and United States Air Force during the Second World War - Credit: Dave Welsh/SoCA

A special service at Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley

A service at Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley to mark 80 years since the Royal Air Force and US Air Force united during the Second World War - Credit: Dave Welsh/SoCA

