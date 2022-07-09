Service commemorates Second World War alliance of air forces

Gallery

A special service has commemorated the partnership formed between the Royal Air Force and United States Air Force during the Second World War.

The event, held at Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley on Tuesday, July 4, marked 80 years since the allied nations began joint air operations.

On July 4, 1942, Winston Churchill and Dwight D. Eisenhower visited what was then RAF Swanton Morley, as British and American airmen took off for their first combined bombing raid.

The raid was carried out at low level against German airfields in the Netherlands.

In the build up, 226 Squadron RAF had been tutoring the US 15th Bombardment Squadron.

Arranged by the Spirit of Coltishall Association (SoCA), Tuesday's event included two short services at the air traffic control tower to remember the long and famous history of the airfield.

Visitors to the base were able to inspect the iconic tower, while the SoCA and New Farm Aviation Heritage Group brought along their own displays.

