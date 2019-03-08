Search

Apples will be at the core of museum's latest event

PUBLISHED: 14:41 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 09 October 2019

Apple Day is returning to Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse. A family enjoying themselves during a previous year's event. Picture: GRESSENHALL FARM AND WORKHOUSE

Archant

Apple identification, chainsaw carving, making juice, and circus tricks are all part of a core-mazing event celebrating a humble fruit.

Apple Day takes place at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse on Sunday, October 13, and promises to be a great day out.

A spokesperson for the museum said: "This will be a fun-packed day for all the family with something for everyone of all ages to enjoy. The weather is looking good, so this is a great chance to enjoy the Norfolk countryside and experience this day with a difference."

Running for almost three decades, the celebration of this beloved fruit is an annual event and this year is promising to be "bigger and better than before".

As well as live music, there will be demonstrations, children's activities and market stalls.

And for anyone who has a mystery apple that needs identifying, the East of England Apples and Orchard Project will be on hand to share knowledge about the scrumptious fruit.

In an arena, there will be a chainsaw carver creating pieces from wood, a working apple press producing apple juice, a display of old vintage tractors and combustion engines which have been provided by the Norfolk Internal Combustion Engine Society.

There will also be a circus skills workshop for children, who are also invited to sample a tasty treat cooked over the campfire.

In the courtyard, the Golden Star morris dancers will perform a show, while the Ceilidh band Klezmerized will be in the chapel.

On the farm, crafts and Victorian fun will be taking place and visitors can finish off their day by becoming a hooting owl or a scary faced pumpkin with a face painter.

- Apple Day takes place at the museum from 10am to 5pm.

- From October 19 to October 27, Gressenhall will be throwing its doors open for the last time before the end of the main visitor season. During half term there will be a themed week - Lighting the way for Winter. Highlights will include creating lanterns and beeswax candles to take home.

