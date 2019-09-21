Search

Is it you? The search is on for town's biggest rugby fan

21 September, 2019 - 11:15
Former England rugby player, Andy Goode. Picture: wpr agency

Former England rugby player, Andy Goode. Picture: wpr agency

A market town pub is searching for its biggest rugby fan - and it could be you.

Gemini pub in Dereham. Picture: GOOGLEGemini pub in Dereham. Picture: GOOGLE

To mark the start of the Rugby World Cup, the Gemini, in Dereham, has teamed up with former England rugby player, Andy Goode.

The Greene King pub, on Sandy Lane, is giving fans the chance to win £1,000 and a rugby viewing experience in the pub with Goode for England's game against Argentina on Saturday, October 5.

As well as watching the match, the superfan will be able to bring five of their mates with them to a VIP screening area, with unlimited food and beer.

Vicky Evans-Melo, Gemini general manager, said: "Nothing compares to watching the rugby in the pub surrounded by other fans - the atmosphere and camaraderie is fantastic.

"So, if you live and breathe rugby and fancy £1,000 cash, as well as the chance to meet rugby legend Andy Goode, then we want to hear from you."

To enter click here and explain in less than 100 words or less why you deserve the title of Dereham's biggest rugby fan.

Man hit 136mph on A47 - then sold ‘unsuitable’ car

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Main road to shut for works to speed ramps

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Drivers face long-winded diversions as cluster of roadworks begin

Drivers must take lengthy diversions due to roadworks in Little Fransham, Little Dunham and Sporle (pictured). Picture: Google Maps

Scores of tractors at farewell to beloved Charlie, 19, after cancer battle

Charlie Newson-Matthews was a popular and dedicated teenager. Picture: Submitted

Local author to officially open new animal charity shop

A new RSPCA charity shop is opening in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

