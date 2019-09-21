Is it you? The search is on for town's biggest rugby fan

Former England rugby player, Andy Goode. Picture: wpr agency Archant

A market town pub is searching for its biggest rugby fan - and it could be you.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gemini pub in Dereham. Picture: GOOGLE Gemini pub in Dereham. Picture: GOOGLE

To mark the start of the Rugby World Cup, the Gemini, in Dereham, has teamed up with former England rugby player, Andy Goode.

The Greene King pub, on Sandy Lane, is giving fans the chance to win £1,000 and a rugby viewing experience in the pub with Goode for England's game against Argentina on Saturday, October 5.

You may also want to watch:

As well as watching the match, the superfan will be able to bring five of their mates with them to a VIP screening area, with unlimited food and beer.

Vicky Evans-Melo, Gemini general manager, said: "Nothing compares to watching the rugby in the pub surrounded by other fans - the atmosphere and camaraderie is fantastic.

"So, if you live and breathe rugby and fancy £1,000 cash, as well as the chance to meet rugby legend Andy Goode, then we want to hear from you."

To enter click here and explain in less than 100 words or less why you deserve the title of Dereham's biggest rugby fan.