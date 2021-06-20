News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Armed forces to be honoured in council ceremony

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:45 PM June 20, 2021   
Breckland Council's Dereham headquarters, and (inset) leader Sam Chapman-Allen.

The valuable work of Britain's armed forces will be celebrated at an Armed Forces Day ceremony in Dereham.

Councillor Sam Chapman-Allen, Breckland Council's leader who also volunteers for the Ministry of Defence, said: "I'm so pleased that we're able to hold our annual flag-raising ceremony and show our support for the armed forces as the ceremony provides an important symbolic focus for us to thank and celebrate our service personnel and their families.

"The invaluable work the armed forces do in our communities has been more visible than ever during the pandemic, and it means a lot to pause and take a moment to reflect on that."

Mr Chapman-Allen said Breckland was looking at ways it could support serving and veteran armed forces members further in the future. 

The Armed Forces Day flag will be raised at Breckland's office from Monday, June 21, ahead of the main Armed Forces Day events on June 26.

Roy Brame, council chairman, will lead the ceremony, which will include a minute's silence and a short speech. 


