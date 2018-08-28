Two teenagers arrested after Christmas crime spree

The Wetherspoon pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Norfolk Police Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries and break-ins around Fakenham over Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Out early this Christmas Eve on foot patrol in Fakenham town centre following reports of a burglary at #TheLimes in the early hours of this morning. Did you see or hear anything? Call 101 and quote ref 42 of 24/12/18. Merry Christmas to all #696 #1909 pic.twitter.com/MeL0fpYRqe — North Norfolk Police (@NorthNorfPolice) December 24, 2018

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from the Fakenham area, were arrested in the evening on Christmas Eve (Monday) in connection with the incidents, which included the theft of several bottles of spirits from The Limes pub In Bridge Street early on Christmas Eve morning.

A window at the JD Wetherspoon venue had also been smashed.

The police said on Christmas Eve: “We were called about half six this morning to reports the pub had been broken into.

“A window was smashed and several bottles of spirits were stolen.”

On December 24, North Norfolk police tweeted a photograph of the smashed window at The Limes, and said: “Out early this Christmas Eve on foot patrol in Fakenham town centre following reports of a burglary at #TheLimes in the early hours of this morning.”

Other incidents included the theft of a small amount of cash from St Peter and St Paul Church on Oak Street early on Sunday, December 23, and the theft of cash from a property on Norwich Street between Friday, December 15 and Christmas Eve Monday.

MORE: Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

A sweets shop on Market Place, Sweets ’n’ Things, was also broken into between Saturday, December 22 and Christmas Eve, and the window of a house on Edmonson Walk was smashed between 10pm on Sunday, December 23 and 10.30am the next day.

Glen Mallett, 50, from Reepham, who owns Sweets ‘n’ Things, said access had been gained through an outbuilding.

She said: “We’ve got an employee who gets in just before 9am [on Christmas Eve] to open the shop and she noticed it then.”

“Nothing was taken but it’s not good.

“It’s an outhouse we’ve got for the storeroom and they kicked that in and the frame has come out.”

Police said the pair been released under investigation whilst the enquiry continues.

Anyone with any information relating to any of the incidents is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 42 of 24/12/18.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or using their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.