Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Revealed: The average house price in your Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 12:51 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 30 January 2019

House prices have slumped over the last six months in Norfolk Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

House prices have slumped over the last six months in Norfolk Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Archant

House prices have started to slump in Norfolk, new figures say.

Data from the property website Zoopla reveals average values have fallen by around £1,800 - just under 1pc - over the last six months.

Over the longer term, properties in the county have risen in price by an average of £61,000 (29pc) over five years and £76,000 (41pc) over the last decade. The average price paid for a house in Norfolk is currently £250,150.

EDP property editor Caroline Culot said: “It’s no surprise that house prices have started falling because many of the more optimistic reports of value growth such as the recent Land Registry stats are not reflecting what has happened since Christmas. For example, data published recently by the Land Registry, reflected prices achieved on homes sold way before Christmas and some will have been agents’ stock that was taken on in the spring and summer of 2018.

“There is no doubt activity is being hampered by the political uncertainty, particularly affecting the investor market. People are still moving, however, and with residential stock a bit short, actually prices are remaining buoyant. However, this probably isn’t going to continue and anyone who doesn’t need to move will be sitting on their hands to see what the next couple of months holds. “Agents have remained optimistic. I know one estate agent took on 11 new residential properties in eight days in the first week of January but I fear we are going to see a big freeze in the housing market soon along with the weather.”

Zoopla also breaks down prices by individual towns. Wells, on the north Norfolk coast, is home to the most expensive properties, with the average price paid £526,010.

Next come Holt (£381,493) and Hunstanton (£324,400). Elsewhere in Norfolk, the average prices paid are: Walsingham £320,778

Diss £285,056

Harleston £282,715

Sheringham £275,190

Attleborough £273,747

Wymondham £269,570

Cromer £262,818

Norwich £261,045

Fakenham £259,675

Melton Constable £256,534

Dereham £245,627

North Walsham £233,618

King’s Lynn £233,078

Swaffham £224,358

Thetford £221,809

Downham Market £220,428

Great Yarmouth £188,464

For more, click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Police investigating claims man touched himself and followed mother and son around Morrisons

Police are investigating after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Ambitious proposals to transform revived carnival for special one-off event

Dereham Carnival 2017. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks entrance to McDonalds and supermarket

Emergency services attended a two vehicle collision at Dereham McDonald's. Picture: Google

Army preschool where children ‘do not feel secure’ rated inadequate

Noah's Ark Preschool, based at Robertson Barracks, in Swanton Morley, has been rated inadequate after inspectors found some children “struggle to settle and do not feel secure”. Photo: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Fire crews help free person from car involved in crash

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to help release a person trapped in a car following a crash in Dereham. Photo: Denise Bradley

Police investigating claims man touched himself and followed mother and son around Morrisons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambitious proposals to transform revived carnival for special one-off event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dereham Times

Could you help a Norfolk charity get historic ships afloat on the waves again?

Rescue Wooden Boats founder David Hewitt with one of the ships in for repair. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Pupils welcome special visitors to learn more about life in Norfolk

A total of 33 Chinese children and their teachers from the HuMen Foreign Language School in Dongguan made the journey to visit pupils at Reepham High School and College. Picture: REEPHAM HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE

Open evening to encourage residents to stand for council

Breckland Council. Picture: Breckland Council

Did you capture a photo or video of the snow in your town or village?

Dog walker at Neatherd Moor in Dereham in the snow January 30, 2019. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Breast cancer survivor defies the odds to run London Marathon

Amanda Pilbeam of Litcham, in training for the London Marathon to raise funds for the Flat Friends group, after breast cancer and a double mastectomy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists