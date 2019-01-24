Search

Date announced for Aylsham Show, as £31,000 handed to community causes

24 January, 2019 - 15:01
Some of the good causes given cheques by the Aylsham Show. Pictures: Paul Bailey

Some of the good causes given cheques by the Aylsham Show. Pictures: Paul Bailey

© Paul Bailey

Charities, community groups and other good causes received cheques totalling £31,250 from the Aylsham Show.

Representatives from 46 organisations packed into The Forge at Aylsham for the handout of proceeds from the annual one-day traditional country show.

The recipients included North Walsham Rugby Club, including its ladies’ section, which received £3,500.

Chairman Keith Jarvis said: “Eleven of our First XV’s 13 away fixtures are in London or Essex so our travel costs are significant, whilst to compete effectively we have to train twice a week and provide appropriate coaching and medical support. The club also runs a lot of sides so we have six pitches to maintain.”

Aylsham Show’s outgoing president Mike Gamble said: “It’s fantastic that the community pulls together to give up to 17,000 people every year a fun-packed and affordable day to remember and that, as a result of those efforts, we’re able to distribute a substantial sum of money to support causes which help our community thrive.”

Meanwhile, Aylsham Community First Responders will put its £1,000 award towards replacing its pulse oxygen monitors, according to Paul Wooster, the group’s co-ordinator.

The eight-strong team of volunteers, managed by the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, attends an average of 30-plus calls each month giving life-saving first aid in the vital minutes before an ambulance arrives. Their kit also includes defibrillators and they rely on public donations.

Windy weather on last summer’s show day led to the disappointing cancellation of aerial events in the main ring but despite that a large crowd still enjoyed the day.

The amount raised for local good causes was not far short of the £32,000 given out the previous year.

At the AGM following the presentations, Clare Buxton was chosen as the 2019 Aylsham Show president. She and her husband Andrew are long-serving members of the Aylsham Show Council and run their business, Norfolk Shepherd Huts, at Park Farm, on the Salle Park Estate, just outside Reepham.

This year’s 73rd Aylsham Show will be held, as usual, on the Blickling Estate on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26.

Visit theaylshamshow.co.uk

