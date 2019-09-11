Search

Town centre gym set to relocate

11 September, 2019 - 06:30
Barrett’s Health and Fitness, based off High Street, Dereham, will be relocating out of town. Pictured is the owner Graham Barrett. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

While residents await the opening of a new fitness club in Dereham's town centre, a long-standing gym is preparing to relocate to its outskirts.

The move is a "complete coincide" though, as the owner of Barrett's Health and Fitness, based off High Street, explained.

Graham Barrett, 40, of Scarning, said he had planned to always to stay in the centre of town but due to rising rents and inadequate space to progress, he had to look at moving.

"We have worked too hard and invested too much money plus time to just close down," he said.

Mr Barrett has worked at the gym since leaving school in the 90s and took over its running 10 years ago.

Breckland Council gave planning permission back in May this year to convert an empty unit on Royson Way, off Kingston Road, into a gym.

Barrett's will be reopening its doors at the new premises on November 1 - a month after Nathan Gostling is set to open a health and fitness club in the former Chattels building in Norwich Street.

