Parade to remember Battle of Britain heroes

A Battle of Britain memorial parade in Dereham will remember the Second World War's fallen heroes. Picture: Ian Burt

An annual parade will salute the thousands of pilots whose bravery changed the course of the Second World War.

Members of the Dereham and Swaffham branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) will march through Dereham to commemorate the Battle of Britain on Sunday, September 15.

They will be joined by squadrons from the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing Air Cadets to celebrate the efforts of the heroes who fought in the historic air campaign of summer 1940.

"This parade is always an important event in our calendar," said Flight Lieutenant Tracey Allan, commanding officer of 1249 (Dereham) squadron.

"We are honoured to join the RAFA again to ensure the Battle of Britain is always remembered by the younger generation."

The parade will march from the Cherry Tree car park at 11.15am - accompanied by Dereham Town Band - ready for an 11.30am service at St Nicholas Church.

Members of the RAFA and military veterans are welcome to join the parade and service.