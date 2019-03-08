Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Parade to remember Battle of Britain heroes

PUBLISHED: 17:03 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 19 August 2019

A Battle of Britain memorial parade in Dereham will remember the Second World War's fallen heroes. Picture: Ian Burt

A Battle of Britain memorial parade in Dereham will remember the Second World War's fallen heroes. Picture: Ian Burt

An annual parade will salute the thousands of pilots whose bravery changed the course of the Second World War.

A Battle of Britain memorial parade in Dereham will remember the Second World War's fallen heroes. Picture: Ian BurtA Battle of Britain memorial parade in Dereham will remember the Second World War's fallen heroes. Picture: Ian Burt

Members of the Dereham and Swaffham branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) will march through Dereham to commemorate the Battle of Britain on Sunday, September 15.

They will be joined by squadrons from the Norfolk and Suffolk Wing Air Cadets to celebrate the efforts of the heroes who fought in the historic air campaign of summer 1940.

A Battle of Britain memorial parade in Dereham will remember the Second World War's fallen heroes. Picture: Ian BurtA Battle of Britain memorial parade in Dereham will remember the Second World War's fallen heroes. Picture: Ian Burt

You may also want to watch:

"This parade is always an important event in our calendar," said Flight Lieutenant Tracey Allan, commanding officer of 1249 (Dereham) squadron.

A Battle of Britain memorial parade in Dereham will remember the Second World War's fallen heroes. Picture: Ian BurtA Battle of Britain memorial parade in Dereham will remember the Second World War's fallen heroes. Picture: Ian Burt

"We are honoured to join the RAFA again to ensure the Battle of Britain is always remembered by the younger generation."

The parade will march from the Cherry Tree car park at 11.15am - accompanied by Dereham Town Band - ready for an 11.30am service at St Nicholas Church.

Members of the RAFA and military veterans are welcome to join the parade and service.

Most Read

Money stolen from children’s wallets during burglary

A burglary on Dereham Road in Whinburgh saw money stolen from children's wallets. Picture: Google Maps

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Man arrested for assault on police officer

Two people were arrested for assaults in Dereham, Picture: Matthew Usher

Firefighters rescue dog from flat fire

A dog was rescued from a fire in Northfield Waye, Wells. Picture: Google Maps

Classic car day set to attract the crowds and benefit town

Vintage vehicles will be on show at Swaffham Classic Car and Fun Day. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Money stolen from children’s wallets during burglary

A burglary on Dereham Road in Whinburgh saw money stolen from children's wallets. Picture: Google Maps

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Man arrested for assault on police officer

Two people were arrested for assaults in Dereham, Picture: Matthew Usher

Firefighters rescue dog from flat fire

A dog was rescued from a fire in Northfield Waye, Wells. Picture: Google Maps

Classic car day set to attract the crowds and benefit town

Vintage vehicles will be on show at Swaffham Classic Car and Fun Day. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Dereham Times

Roadworks causing long diversions for drivers

Dereham Road in Mattishall will be closed for 10 days in August. Picture: Google Maps

Parade to remember Battle of Britain heroes

A Battle of Britain memorial parade in Dereham will remember the Second World War's fallen heroes. Picture: Ian Burt

Golf club’s wedding proposal faces fierce opposition from neighbours

The Royal Norwich Golf Club. Picture: Shorthose Russell.

Money stolen from children’s wallets during burglary

A burglary on Dereham Road in Whinburgh saw money stolen from children's wallets. Picture: Google Maps

Boy, 16, charged with spitting in face of police officer

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a police officer in Dereham. Picture: PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists