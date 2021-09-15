Battle of Britain service taking place in Dereham
Published: 9:32 AM September 15, 2021
- Credit: IAN BURT
A short service to remember the heroes of the Battle of Britain is being held in Dereham this morning.
The ceremony will take place from 11am at the war memorial in the town centre on Wednesday (September 15).
Members of the Dereham Royal British Legion (RBL) branch will be in attendance, including standard bearers.
The Battle of Britain was a military campaign during the Second World War which saw the Royal Air Force defend home territory against Nazi attacks.
It took place over the course of almost four months from July to October 1941, and has previously been labelled as the first major campaign fought entirely by air forces.