Dereham Times > News

Battle of Britain service taking place in Dereham

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:32 AM September 15, 2021   
Silent tribute at Dereham War Memorial. Picture: Ian Burt

A Battle of Britain service will be taking place at Dereham war memorial - Credit: IAN BURT

A short service to remember the heroes of the Battle of Britain is being held in Dereham this morning.

The ceremony will take place from 11am at the war memorial in the town centre on Wednesday (September 15). 

Standard bearers at the memorial service to Dereham's William O'Callaghan, who survived the massacre

Standard bearers from the Dereham branch of the Royal British Legion will attend the service - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Members of the Dereham Royal British Legion (RBL) branch will be in attendance, including standard bearers. 

The Battle of Britain was a military campaign during the Second World War which saw the Royal Air Force defend home territory against Nazi attacks. 

It took place over the course of almost four months from July to October 1941, and has previously been labelled as the first major campaign fought entirely by air forces. 

Dereham War Memorial. Picture: Ian Burt

The war memorial in Dereham town centre - Credit: IAN BURT


Dereham News

