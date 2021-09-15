Battle of Britain service taking place in Dereham

Published: 9:32 AM September 15, 2021

A Battle of Britain service will be taking place at Dereham war memorial - Credit: IAN BURT

A short service to remember the heroes of the Battle of Britain is being held in Dereham this morning.

The ceremony will take place from 11am at the war memorial in the town centre on Wednesday (September 15).

Standard bearers from the Dereham branch of the Royal British Legion will attend the service - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Members of the Dereham Royal British Legion (RBL) branch will be in attendance, including standard bearers.

The Battle of Britain was a military campaign during the Second World War which saw the Royal Air Force defend home territory against Nazi attacks.

It took place over the course of almost four months from July to October 1941, and has previously been labelled as the first major campaign fought entirely by air forces.

The war memorial in Dereham town centre - Credit: IAN BURT



