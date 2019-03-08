Youth football team takes home the cup

Bawdeswell Youth F.C, The Bombers, are on the hunt for new members. Pictured is the under 8s team. Picture: JAMIE SNELL Archant

A mid-Norfolk football youth team is celebrating after winning its league.

Bawdeswell Youth F.C under 8s team winning the Kappa Cup. Picture: JAMIE SNELL Bawdeswell Youth F.C under 8s team winning the Kappa Cup. Picture: JAMIE SNELL

Bawdeswell Youth under 8s recently won the Norfolk Combined Youth Football league's under 8s Kappa Cup after a game against Bulldogs under 8s.

Club chairman and coach Jamie Snell said: "All the players gave it their all and I am extremely proud of what they have done.

"They all played their hearts out, from the goalkeeper to the forwards, and all their hard work at training this season has paid off with them deservedly winning the cup.

"It's moments like these that every child and coach hopes for and I'm so pleased for them."

Mr Snell also thanked the parents and supporters who came to support the teams.

Bawdeswell Youth under 8s are still looking for new players to join their team. For more information search for Bawdeswell Youth F.C on Facebook or visit training on Wednesday's at Bawdeswell Village Hall from 6pm to 7pm.

