Search

Advanced search

Former BBC Beijing bureau chief and novelist supports nook appeal with talk in Wells

PUBLISHED: 10:15 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:15 27 December 2018

Humphrey Hawksley by the Russian border. Picture: SUBMITTED BY EACH.

Humphrey Hawksley by the Russian border. Picture: SUBMITTED BY EACH.

Archant

The nook appeal has received a £7,000 boost thanks to former BBC Beijing bureau chief and novelist Humphrey Hawksley.

Mr Hawksley gave a captivating presentation about his new book, Asian Waters, widely praised as the first to break down the politics and tensions of the Indo-Pacific, at a sold-out Wells Maltings in Wells.

Proceedings were rounded off with words from former MI6 chief Sir John Scarlett KCMG OBE.

Mr Hawksley said: “I feel so privileged to have been a part of raising such an amazing amount for the nook appeal.

“The generosity in helping vulnerable, sick children is fantastic and a mark of our values.

“I so much look forward to visiting the new site when it’s finished.”

The nook appeal aims to raise £10m to build a new children’s hospice in Framingham Earl, five miles south of Norwich.

For more information, go to www.each.org.uk/the-nook.

Most Read

Community dinners bring Christmas cheer for those who would have been alone

Major Dianna Barretts, fourth from left with guests at the Dereham Salvation Army Christmas dinner. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Denver Clinton placed Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

Matchday hero Denver Clinton before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018

Norfolk pub break in leaves drinkers lacking Christmas spirits

The Wetherspoons pub in Fakenham was broken into in the early hours of Christmas Eve. Photo: Norfolk Police

Lucky Christmas morning escape for two people and four dogs after car flips

A vehicle on its side after a road accident in Fakenham Road, Briston. Picture; NORTH NORFOLK POLICE

Person cut from car after A47 crash

Photo: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Man hit on head with orange juice carton in Stevenage bus assault

A man has been assaulted by a woman on a bus in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Stevenage assault leaves man with broken nose, cheek and eye socket

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault at the King George playing field in Stevenage

Have you seen wanted man from Stevenage?

Daniel Pateman, 36, whose last known address is in Stevenage, is being sought by police in connection with burglary and assault offences that occurred in Stevenage on December 22. Picture: Herts police

Christmas displays light the dark nights in Stevenage and Hitchin

Christmas lights in Meadowbank, Hitchin. Picture: DANNY LOO

Officer injured after vehicle crashes into stationary police car in Stevenage

A police officer was injured after patrol car was crashed into in Stevenage's Gresley Way. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Dereham Times

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Former BBC Beijing bureau chief and novelist supports nook appeal with talk in Wells

Humphrey Hawksley by the Russian border. Picture: SUBMITTED BY EACH.

Person cut from car after A47 crash

Photo: Denise Bradley

Denver Clinton placed Boxing Day match ball ahead of Norwich City kick off

Matchday hero Denver Clinton before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018

Knife crime ‘contained within criminal fraternity’ – and conviction rate highest since 2010

Dereham police carry out a drugs raid on a property in Sandy Lane. PC Stu Lyle with a knife he has found. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists