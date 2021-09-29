Festival is well received by beer and blues enthusiasts
Punters flocked to a Dereham pub as it held a beer and blues festival for the first time.
The Royal Standard, on Baxter Row, hosted the three-day event over the weekend.
It featured 30 real ales and live music from four bands between Friday (September 24) and Sunday.
Groups to play included Bell Ayre, After Hours, Against the Grain and John's Blues Crew.
Staff at The Standard decided to put on their own celebration in the absence of one of the town's favourite events.
Dereham Blues Festival, which typically attracts thousands of people to the town, has been cancelled for two consecutive years.
The 2021 edition of the musical extravaganza was deemed impractical amid the coronavirus crisis.
It is hoped it will make its return in 2022.
The Royal Standard reopened in April, having been closed for a year following the outbreak of the pandemic.