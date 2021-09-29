News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Festival is well received by beer and blues enthusiasts

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:42 AM September 29, 2021   
An image from the beer and blues festival at The Royal Standard in Dereham

An image from the beer and blues festival at The Royal Standard in Dereham - Credit: Michelle Holbrook

Punters flocked to a Dereham pub as it held a beer and blues festival for the first time. 

The Royal Standard, on Baxter Row, hosted the three-day event over the weekend. 

A band playing at the beer and blues festival at The Royal Standard in Dereham

A band playing at the beer and blues festival at The Royal Standard in Dereham - Credit: Michelle Holbrook

It featured 30 real ales and live music from four bands between Friday (September 24) and Sunday. 

Groups to play included Bell Ayre, After Hours, Against the Grain and John's Blues Crew.

The beer and blues festival at The Royal Standard in Dereham

The beer and blues festival at The Royal Standard in Dereham - Credit: Michelle Holbrook

Staff at The Standard decided to put on their own celebration in the absence of one of the town's favourite events. 

Dereham Blues Festival, which typically attracts thousands of people to the town, has been cancelled for two consecutive years

The beer and blues festival at The Royal Standard in Dereham

The beer and blues festival at The Royal Standard in Dereham - Credit: Michelle Holbrook

The 2021 edition of the musical extravaganza was deemed impractical amid the coronavirus crisis. 

It is hoped it will make its return in 2022. 

The beer and blues festival at The Royal Standard in Dereham

The beer and blues festival at The Royal Standard in Dereham - Credit: Michelle Holbrook

The Royal Standard reopened in April, having been closed for a year following the outbreak of the pandemic. 

The beer and blues festival at The Royal Standard in Dereham 

The beer and blues festival at The Royal Standard in Dereham - Credit: Michelle Holbrook

Dereham News

