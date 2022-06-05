Jubilee beer festival celebrates memory of former chairman

Gallery

Scores of people have been raising a glass to a much-missed community stalwart at a special Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Toftwood Social Club in Dereham is hosting its first-ever beer festival in memory of Calvin Beckett.

The hall has been decked out with Union flags and bunting, and visitors have their choice of 20 ales and beers. Among the bands playing were tribute act, the ABC Blues Brothers, on Saturday evening.

From left: Sandra Eglington, Ray Head, Claire Pashova, Rod Blackwell, Paul Rolfe, Pam Morris, Dave Dickenson, Kerry Hardy and Neil Hardy working hard at Toftwood Social Club beer festival - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Beckett, the social club's former chairman, died in March 2020 when his lorry was involved in a collision at Little Fransham, between Dereham and Swaffham.

Neil Hardy, his successor as chairman, said: "He would have been over the moon to see this happening, to see it finally coming to fruition."

The four-day festival started on Thursday with a mobile disco, and it featured the Flashdance 80s Band on Friday. The band Step Back also performed on Saturday, with the Soul Traders taking to the stage on Sunday.

The festival's final day runs from midday until 11pm.

