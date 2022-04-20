Village play area unveiled after intense period of fundraising
- Credit: Angela Leigh
A village's new play area has finally been unveiled thanks to the efforts of the community.
The rebuilt Beetley River Meadows Play Area was officially opened at a special ceremony on Saturday, April 16.
An intense period of fundraising to replace old play equipment had taken place over the course of several months, spearheaded by a group of local parents.
And the project was given the go-ahead last year after the village, near Dereham, won a £60,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.
Angela Leigh, clerk of Beetley Parish Council, said the unveiling day could not have gone much better.
"I cannot tell you enough how wonderful it was," she added.
"It is fair to say the play area had been better days, so getting new equipment was much needed.
"A lot of the local mums got together and did virtually all the fundraising over the last 18 months. We had some great donations and the lottery grant made it possible.
Most Read
- 1 Volunteer celebrates 20 years working at Dereham charity shop
- 2 Paraplegic veteran defies the odds after life-changing parachute plunge
- 3 Victim support charity slams sentence handed to domestic abuser
- 4 Hundreds of eggs handed out as bikers take on Easter ride
- 5 You can now stay in this 19th-century corn mill with a circular bedroom
- 6 Craft fair with more than 30 stalls taking place at historic windmill
- 7 Magpies' play-off hopes over after consecutive defeats
- 8 One-day-only invitation to some of Norfolk's loveliest private gardens
- 9 Dad and daughter launch clothing line after lockdown idea
- 10 Scammers use Ukraine crisis to take money and personal details in Norfolk
"This really was a big, community-led effort."