Village play area unveiled after intense period of fundraising

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 8:35 AM April 20, 2022
The rebuilt Beetley River Meadows Play Area has officially opened

The rebuilt Beetley River Meadows Play Area has officially opened - Credit: Angela Leigh

A village's new play area has finally been unveiled thanks to the efforts of the community. 

The rebuilt Beetley River Meadows Play Area was officially opened at a special ceremony on Saturday, April 16.

An intense period of fundraising to replace old play equipment had taken place over the course of several months, spearheaded by a group of local parents. 

Beetley's new play area was opened by two local childen, Joshua and Eddy

Beetley's new play area was opened by two local childen, Joshua and Eddy - Credit: Angela Leigh

And the project was given the go-ahead last year after the village, near Dereham, won a £60,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Angela Leigh, clerk of Beetley Parish Council, said the unveiling day could not have gone much better.

"I cannot tell you enough how wonderful it was," she added.

"It is fair to say the play area had been better days, so getting new equipment was much needed.

"A lot of the local mums got together and did virtually all the fundraising over the last 18 months. We had some great donations and the lottery grant made it possible.

"This really was a big, community-led effort."

