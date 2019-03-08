Bench and plaque dedicated to Denver Clinton

Denver Clinton's mum Wanda, sister Savanah and his brother Lewis sit in the bench with parish councillor Jan Smith, where a plaque to remember Denver, 'Mattishall's little hero', has been placed at the play park in the village where he and his mum used to sit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

He captured the hearts of thousands of people with his story of strength and courage.

Denver Clinton's mum Wanda, sister Savanah and his brother Lewis sit in the bench with parish councillor Jan Smith, where a plaque to remember Denver, 'Mattishall's little hero', has been placed at the play park in the village where he and his mum used to sit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And now a new memorial has been created in memory of Denver Clinton who died aged four following a battle with cancer.

A bench and plaque on Mattishall village green, where he and his mum used to spend time together, was dedicated to him in a special ceremony on Friday, May 17.

It was arranged by Mattishall parish councillor Jan Smith, who said: "I had known Denver since he was a baby and as a parish, we thought we should do something in his memory.

"The way he fought was a real story of courage. In my dedication I said that with this plaque, his memory will now stay alive with us forever."

Denver's mum Wanda Le Anne Clinton said: "I would like say a big thank you to all involved as it means a lot to us as a memory we will never forget. We miss him terribly."