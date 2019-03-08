Bench and plaque dedicated to Denver Clinton
PUBLISHED: 16:20 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 20 May 2019
Archant
He captured the hearts of thousands of people with his story of strength and courage.
And now a new memorial has been created in memory of Denver Clinton who died aged four following a battle with cancer.
A bench and plaque on Mattishall village green, where he and his mum used to spend time together, was dedicated to him in a special ceremony on Friday, May 17.
It was arranged by Mattishall parish councillor Jan Smith, who said: "I had known Denver since he was a baby and as a parish, we thought we should do something in his memory.
"The way he fought was a real story of courage. In my dedication I said that with this plaque, his memory will now stay alive with us forever."
Denver's mum Wanda Le Anne Clinton said: "I would like say a big thank you to all involved as it means a lot to us as a memory we will never forget. We miss him terribly."