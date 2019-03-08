Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bench and plaque dedicated to Denver Clinton

PUBLISHED: 16:20 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 20 May 2019

Denver Clinton's mum Wanda, sister Savanah and his brother Lewis sit in the bench with parish councillor Jan Smith, where a plaque to remember Denver, 'Mattishall's little hero', has been placed at the play park in the village where he and his mum used to sit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Denver Clinton's mum Wanda, sister Savanah and his brother Lewis sit in the bench with parish councillor Jan Smith, where a plaque to remember Denver, 'Mattishall's little hero', has been placed at the play park in the village where he and his mum used to sit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

He captured the hearts of thousands of people with his story of strength and courage.

Denver Clinton's mum Wanda, sister Savanah and his brother Lewis sit in the bench with parish councillor Jan Smith, where a plaque to remember Denver, 'Mattishall's little hero', has been placed at the play park in the village where he and his mum used to sit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDenver Clinton's mum Wanda, sister Savanah and his brother Lewis sit in the bench with parish councillor Jan Smith, where a plaque to remember Denver, 'Mattishall's little hero', has been placed at the play park in the village where he and his mum used to sit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And now a new memorial has been created in memory of Denver Clinton who died aged four following a battle with cancer.

You may also want to watch:

A bench and plaque on Mattishall village green, where he and his mum used to spend time together, was dedicated to him in a special ceremony on Friday, May 17.

It was arranged by Mattishall parish councillor Jan Smith, who said: "I had known Denver since he was a baby and as a parish, we thought we should do something in his memory.

"The way he fought was a real story of courage. In my dedication I said that with this plaque, his memory will now stay alive with us forever."

Denver's mum Wanda Le Anne Clinton said: "I would like say a big thank you to all involved as it means a lot to us as a memory we will never forget. We miss him terribly."

Most Read

Animal sanctuary contacts police after 45 baby sparrows taken from roof

PACT Animal Sanctuary has contacted police after it says it received 45 baby house sparrows in a week which were taken from a roof. Picture: PACT

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Bench and plaque dedicated to Denver Clinton

Denver Clinton's mum Wanda, sister Savanah and his brother Lewis sit in the bench with parish councillor Jan Smith, where a plaque to remember Denver, 'Mattishall's little hero', has been placed at the play park in the village where he and his mum used to sit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The icing on the cake’ - Council appoints new chair

Cllr Brame and Cllr Turner, Breckland Council's vice chairman and chairman 2019/20. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Love Island star among several celebrities at charity football day

Fakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan Palmer

Most Read

Animal sanctuary contacts police after 45 baby sparrows taken from roof

PACT Animal Sanctuary has contacted police after it says it received 45 baby house sparrows in a week which were taken from a roof. Picture: PACT

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Bench and plaque dedicated to Denver Clinton

Denver Clinton's mum Wanda, sister Savanah and his brother Lewis sit in the bench with parish councillor Jan Smith, where a plaque to remember Denver, 'Mattishall's little hero', has been placed at the play park in the village where he and his mum used to sit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The icing on the cake’ - Council appoints new chair

Cllr Brame and Cllr Turner, Breckland Council's vice chairman and chairman 2019/20. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Love Island star among several celebrities at charity football day

Fakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan Palmer

Latest from the Dereham Times

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

‘I’m blessed in every way’ - An almost 103-year-old shares her secret to a long and happy life

Gertrude Raven of Cawston is about to celebrate her 103rd birthday, and still loves to do the gardening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bench and plaque dedicated to Denver Clinton

Denver Clinton's mum Wanda, sister Savanah and his brother Lewis sit in the bench with parish councillor Jan Smith, where a plaque to remember Denver, 'Mattishall's little hero', has been placed at the play park in the village where he and his mum used to sit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The icing on the cake’ - Council appoints new chair

Cllr Brame and Cllr Turner, Breckland Council's vice chairman and chairman 2019/20. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Popular plant day returns to Norfolk this weekend

The Plant Lovers’ Day returns on Saturday, May 25 to Creake Abbey, near Wells, with around 1,600 visitors expected to attend. Picture: Supplied by Kate MacNicol
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists