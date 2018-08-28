Search

Nine fire crews tackle blaze at Fakenham laundry business

PUBLISHED: 13:46 21 December 2018

The Berendsen building, on Holt Road, Fakenham, was where the fire occured. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

The Berendsen building, on Holt Road, Fakenham, was where the fire occured. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Archant

Nine fire crews tackled a blaze at a laundry business in Fakenham last night.

Nine fire crews attended a building fire at Berendsen, in Holt Road, Fakenham. Picture: Chris BishopNine fire crews attended a building fire at Berendsen, in Holt Road, Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Crews from Fakenham, Wells, Holt, Reepham, Massingham, Dereham and Sheringham were called to the fire at the Berendsen building, which has now been acquired by Elis, in Holt Road, at around 9pm on Thursday, December 20.

An aerial ladder platform from King’s Lynn and control unit from Wymondham also attended the fire.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said fire crews spent approximately three hours at the scene, with the last fire crew leaving Holt Road just after midnight.

Nobody was injured during the incident, which was later being investigated.

The company is still currently operating as normal from its premises.

