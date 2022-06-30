Biker taken to hospital after crash involving SUV
- Credit: Google Street View
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a collision involving an SUV.
Emergency services were called just after 5.30pm on Tuesday (June 28) following reports of a crash in Whinburgh, near Dereham.
It happened on the B1135 Dereham Road, and involved a motorbike and a Ford Edge.
Police closed the road between the junction with Norwich Road at Yaxham and the old Mustard Pot pub.
An ambulance was sent to the scene and treated the biker, an adult man. A police spokesman said his injuries were not serious, but he was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).
The driver of the car was not thought to have been injured.
A spokesman for the ambulance service confirmed it had been called to Whinburgh at 5.34pm on Tuesday, before transporting an adult male to the NNUH for treatment.
A single fire engine from Dereham was sent to clear debris from the road, which was later reopened.