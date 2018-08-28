World champ boxer and hundreds of mini superheros bring Dereham to a standstill in support of Denver Clinton

Denver Clinton walking with his favourite superheros, The Power Rangers. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Archant

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s 250 mini superheroes being lead by a world champion boxer through a Norfolk market town.

Denver Clinton with boxer Billy Joe Saunders. Picture: CLINTON FAMILY Denver Clinton with boxer Billy Joe Saunders. Picture: CLINTON FAMILY

Organised in support of a brave young boy from Mattishall near Dereham - who’s inspiring story of battling a rare cancer has touched people from around the globe - Denver’s Superhero Walk saw hundreds of people march alongside the four-year-old and boxer Billy Joe Saunders.

From Superman to Spiderman, ninja turtles, Power Rangers, and even a sprinkling of powerful princesses, an array of people turned out to show their support.

Mr Saunders, a British professional boxer who previously represented Great Britain at the 2008 Olympics, spent the morning with Denver and his family before driving them to the starting line ahead of the walk.

Denver also accompanied the former WBO middleweight champion to his last fight where he took to the ring at both the workout and after the boxer’s victory over Charles Adamu at Manchester Arena.

Joshua Twaites, 10, and sister Ellie-Mai Gray, 3, helped to organise Denver's Superhero Walk with parents Steve and Karly Gray. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Joshua Twaites, 10, and sister Ellie-Mai Gray, 3, helped to organise Denver's Superhero Walk with parents Steve and Karly Gray. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Speaking at the walk, Mr Saunders described Denver as “a true little champion” who had a special place in his heart.

“It’s a honour for me to be in Denver’s company,” he said. “[He’s] such a brave little warrior and he’s fighting a tough battle.

“What a little star he is to have all of these 300 to 400 people all out in costume singing his name, and the full town coming to a standstill. It’s brilliant from this town and its fantastic to see this support from the people.

“He’s got a special place in my heart, young Denver, a true little champion and a warrior. That’s what I love about him, and he’s a little character.”

The event took place on Saturday, December 29, and saw the crowd march from the Railway Tavern and through the town centre to sing to Denver’s favourite song Baby Shark.

Karly Gray, 31, came up with the idea for the event after her 10-year-old son, Joshua Twaites, said he wanted to do something to help Denver. After donating his last £5 of pocket money, the family decided they wanted to do something more and began organising Denver’s Superhero Walk.

Mrs Gray said: “Thank you, Dereham. You have done Denver proud.”

The walk has raised hundreds of pounds for Denver’s Last Wishes - a group set up to support Denver and his family to help them create special memories together .

Denver was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma in May this year and his family received the devastating news last month that he was no longer responding to treatment.

