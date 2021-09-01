Published: 5:27 PM September 1, 2021

Restoration work is now complete at Bishop Bonner’s Cottage - a 500-year-old landmark in Dereham.

Conservationists have been painting the cottage’s pargeting a pure white colour over the last month, with the intention of returning its appearance to how it would originally have looked.

Bishop Bonner's Cottage in Dereham Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The final touches were made to the cottage’s gable end by conservationist Anna Kettle on Tuesday, September 1.

She said: “It looks nice and I think the idea of having it all in white was a good plan as well. It will look lovely in the sun, when the shadows go across it.”

Conservationist Anna Kettle, pictured during the restoration work in August - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

She added: “I got to chat to loads of people. Locals who’d come and go, and tourists. It was fun.”

The work was commissioned by the Dereham Heritage Trust and funded by the town council.

The cottage houses the town's history museum, which is due to reopen in the spring of 2022.