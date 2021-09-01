News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
500-year-old cottage left a dazzling white after restoration work

Noah Vickers

Published: 5:27 PM September 1, 2021   
Bishop Bonner's Cottage in Dereham Byline: Sonya Duncan

Restoration work is now complete at Bishop Bonner’s Cottage - a 500-year-old landmark in Dereham.

Conservationists have been painting the cottage’s pargeting a pure white colour over the last month, with the intention of returning its appearance to how it would originally have looked. 

Bishop Bonner's Cottage in Dereham Byline: Sonya Duncan

The final touches were made to the cottage’s gable end by conservationist Anna Kettle on Tuesday, September 1. 

She said: “It looks nice and I think the idea of having it all in white was a good plan as well. It will look lovely in the sun, when the shadows go across it.”

Pargeter Anna Kettle at work removing old paint as she restores the decorative pargeting on the 500-

Conservationist Anna Kettle, pictured during the restoration work in August - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

She added: “I got to chat to loads of people. Locals who’d come and go, and tourists. It was fun.”

The work was commissioned by the Dereham Heritage Trust and funded by the town council. 

Bishop Bonner's Cottage in Dereham Byline: Sonya Duncan

The cottage houses the town's history museum, which is due to reopen in the spring of 2022.

