Foodbank honoured for work during pandemic and cost of living crisis

A Norfolk food bank has been given a commemorative blue plaque in recognition of its work during the coronavirus pandemic and cost of living crisis.

Volunteers from the Mid Norfolk Foodbank (MNF) welcomed Sara Foster, Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk, who presented the honour at the charity's base in Dereham on behalf of Lady Dannatt, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk.

The plaque salutes those who have worked tirelessly to help struggling families since the start of the pandemic.

Their work has intensified in recent months due to spiralling living costs.

Dave Pearson, founder of the MNF, said: "It's a privilege and an honour to accept this plaque on behalf of our volunteers and supporters.

“We want to see an end to the need for food banks, but these past couple of years have shown many are only just managing, and the people of Norfolk have really stepped up."

The Mid Norfolk Foodbank, which covers the Dereham, Fakenham and Swaffham area, is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary.