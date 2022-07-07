News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
News

Foodbank honoured for work during pandemic and cost of living crisis

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:41 PM July 7, 2022
The Mid Norfolk Foodbank, based in Dereham, has been handed a blue plaque by Sara Foster, Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk

The Mid Norfolk Foodbank, based in Dereham, has been handed a blue plaque by Sara Foster, Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk - Credit: Mid Norfolk Foodbank

A Norfolk food bank has been given a commemorative blue plaque in recognition of its work during the coronavirus pandemic and cost of living crisis. 

Volunteers from the Mid Norfolk Foodbank (MNF) welcomed Sara Foster, Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk, who presented the honour at the charity's base in Dereham on behalf of Lady Dannatt, Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk.

Dave Pearson of the Mid Norfolk Foodbank is given the blue plaque by Sara Foster, Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk

Dave Pearson, project director of the Mid Norfolk Foodbank, is given the blue plaque by Sara Foster, Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk - Credit: Mid Norfolk Foodbank

The plaque salutes those who have worked tirelessly to help struggling families since the start of the pandemic.

Their work has intensified in recent months due to spiralling living costs. 

Dave Pearson, founder of the MNF, said: "It's a privilege and an honour to accept this plaque on behalf of our volunteers and supporters.

The blue plaque presented to the Mid Norfolk Foodbank

The blue plaque presented to the Mid Norfolk Foodbank - Credit: Mid Norfolk Foodbank

“We want to see an end to the need for food banks, but these past couple of years have shown many are only just managing, and the people of Norfolk have really stepped up."

The Mid Norfolk Foodbank, which covers the Dereham, Fakenham and Swaffham area, is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary.

