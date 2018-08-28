Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Police have confirmed that a body found in the River Wensum today is that of a man in his 80s.

Police were called shortly after 8am to Bridge Street, Fakenham, near the Wensum Lodge Hotel to reports of a body found in the river.

The body, believed to be a local man aged in his 80s, was recovered with assistance from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and next of kin have been informed.

The death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for Her Majesty’s Coroner.

The ambulance service was also on the scene and a cordon was in place while the incident was being dealt with, however this has now been lifted.

Mayor of Fakenham George Acheson has expressed sadness at the news and said: “I am very sorry to hear of this. We don’t know much about it yet.”

The Wensum Lodge Hotel opened as usual while emergency services were on the scene.

Ashley Ward who owns nearby business Ward’s Timber and Hardware said: “We saw all the vehicles go down there, the paramedic and fire engines with big canoes on the back.

“We thought it was an exercise at first until someone told us otherwise.”