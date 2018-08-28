Search

Body found in River Wensum in Fakenham

PUBLISHED: 10:19 15 January 2019

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Emergency services remain on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum.

Police were called shortly after 8am today to Bridge Street, near the Wensum Lodge Hotel, to reports of a body found in the river.

Police are still recovering the body and will make further inquiries once this has been done.

Both the fire service and the ambulance service are also on the scene of the incident.

