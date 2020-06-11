Search

Dereham Bollywood business celebrates 10 years

PUBLISHED: 15:08 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 11 June 2020

Dereham-based JayaDance celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Pictures: JayaDance

Award-winning Bollywood and Bhangra dance company JayaDance is celebrating 10 years in business.

Dereham-based JayaDance celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Pictures: JayaDance

Founded in 2010 and based at Dereham Leisure Centre, it offers dance training and workshops for all ages and abilities.

Founder and artistic director Tina Vallance said: “In many ways, it seems only five minutes ago that I decided to venture out and set up in business on my own. It was a risk but somehow I knew it would work.

“I am proud the company has grown at such a rate, and that local, regional, and national schools and businesses are among our client base. The business was immense fun from the outset and watching the joy it brings to clients has always been the key to our success.

“Once government coronavirus regulations have eased our next 10 years will continue to see JayaDance bring the love of Indian dance to those who have never experienced it.”

